×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Airlines suffer blow as UK bans leisure travel

By Bloomberg | November 2nd 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Overseas travel from England that’s not related to work will be prohibited to help curb a resurgence of the coronavirus, throwing airlines into a fresh crisis.

The new rules, part of a wider partial lockdown by Premier Boris Johnson, will apply from Thursday until December 2, and come as the industry struggles to survive a collapse in demand.

Airlines hadn’t been informed about the restrictions before Johnson’s announcement Saturday evening, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified as they weren’t authorised to speak publicly on the issue.

Carriers were already reeling from Covid-19. They have eliminated jobs, retired older fuel-guzzling aircraft and turned to capital markets and asset sales to survive a slump in travel.

Many have slashed capacity further in the wake of the resurgence in Covid-19 infections.

EasyJet Plc, Europe’s second-biggest discount carrier, said it will operate its planned flights until Thursday. “It’s likely that much of the UK touching schedule will be cancelled during lockdown with our planned flying set to resume in early December,” it said. British Airways said it was assessing the new information and would keep its customers updated.

 

Related Topics
UK Second Lockdown
Share this story
Previous article
Infant jaundice: The harmless condition that can turn fatal
Next article
Oil tumbles on virus, US poll jitters

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Gareth Bale scores winner as Tottenham go second with win over Brighton
Gareth Bale scores winner as Tottenham go second with win over Brighton

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

5 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

13 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

14 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

25 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What it will take to get city out of the gutter

What it will take to get city out of the gutter
Njoroge Kinuthia 1 hour ago
Infant jaundice: The harmless condition that can turn fatal

Infant jaundice: The harmless condition that can turn fatal
Killiad Sinide 1 hour ago
Kentice Tikolo: Tough boss lady riding soccer storm

Kentice Tikolo: Tough boss lady riding soccer storm
Beryl Ringos 11 hours ago
Say what you mean: Master the art of expressing yourself

Say what you mean: Master the art of expressing yourself
Nancy Nzalambi 13 hours ago

Read More

Kakuzi names new board chair, sets up human rights team

Business

Kakuzi names new board chair, sets up human rights team

Kakuzi names new board chair, sets up human rights team

Oil tumbles on virus, US poll jitters

Business

Oil tumbles on virus, US poll jitters

Oil tumbles on virus, US poll jitters

Firm offers Sh130m financing deal

Business

Firm offers Sh130m financing deal

Firm offers Sh130m financing deal

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.