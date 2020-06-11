×
New marketing strategy for Kenyan coast excites players

By Philip Mwakio | November 1st 2020 at 11:27:47 GMT +0300

Part of Kenyan Coast beaches (PHOTO: File)

A new strategy by the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) to brand the Kenyan coast and market its different zones has been welcomed by players in the industry.

According to the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC), KTBs decision will go along way in helping to identify specific brands.

''For example, you have instances where guests from upcountry and staying in Diani call friends back home and tell them how they are having a good time in Mombasa. The new branding process, therefore, helps to differentiate region destinations and communicate their image as part of their appeal to tourists to experience those features and characteristics that make it a distinctive and attractive destination, ''KAHC Executive Officer (Coast) Dr. Sam Ikwaye said.

He added for example Mombasa will now be able to stand up within the broader Kenyan market and it will be easier to design different market strategies for the different brands within the destination.

Dr Ikwaye explained that as a result of the branding move, the Kenyan Coast can now appeal to different markets, create destination loyalties, just and choices.

He called on county governments through the department of tourism to specifically work with local communities to take up responsibility for generating positive regional images among the entire spectrum of stakeholders such as residents.

On Friday, Chief Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, Mr. Joseph Boinnet presided over the official launch of the Kenya Coast Tourism Brand identity by the Kenya Coast Working Group.

''The private sector continues to play a key role in the implementation of destination management and the revival of the tourism sector in Kenya,'' the CAS said.

The launch involved the unveiling of the brand representing the Kenyan Coast and its various sub-brands of Mombasa, Lamu, Malindi, Watamu, Diani, Tsavo, and Tana River intending to reposition the Kenyan Coast as a destination of choice.

KTB CEO, Dr. Betty Radier noted that the rebrand is key to showcase the diversity of Kenya’s tourism offering to the discerning traveler.

Group Managing Director, Pride Group, and chairman of the Kenya Coast Working Group, Mr. Hasnain Noorani said that the launch would be instrumental in repositioning the coast while also giving a good platform to the trade partners to market their products and offerings at the coast.
 

