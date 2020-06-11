×
Kenya Power on campaign to curb electrical accidents

By Moses Omusolo | October 30th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Kenya Power staff repair power line in Migori Town. [File, Standard]

Kenya Power has rolled out a countrywide initiative to tame the rising cases of electrical accidents.

The firm has partnered with national government administration officers to enhance public awareness on the danger of unsafe use or accidental contact with electricity.

“Through the partnership, the company is aiming to educate the public on how to prevent electrical accidents and the channels for reporting accidents and unsafe situations in a timely manner,” said Kenya Power Managing Director Bernard Ngugi in a statement.

“We commit to ensuring that all our operations are carried out in a manner that protects life, the environment and the community in general.”

Ngugi was speaking at a recent public safety sensitisation workshop for public administration officers in Nairobi.

Leading causes

The meeting was also attended by representatives from the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, Ministry of Energy, the Multi-Sectoral Agency Consultative Committee, and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The campaign comes as research by the company has found the leading causes of electrocution to be poor wiring at customer premises at 24 per cent as illegal connections cause 16 per cent of accidents. 

Structures and buildings near power lines take up 12 per cent while deliberate acts take up nine per cent.

The study also indicated that the 10 leading counties in cases of electrocution are Nakuru, Nairobi, Kericho, Uasin Gishu and Siaya. Also on the list are Busia, Nyamira, Meru, Kirinyaga and Kiambu.

Data shows the company’s customer base as at the end of June 2020 stood at over 7.5 million.

