×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State bets on new law to stem post-harvest losses

By Awal Mohammed | October 29th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Fruits traders wait for customers at Daraja Mbili Market in Kisii County on October 22, 2020. [File, Standard]

The government is betting on the newly passed Receipt System Council Act, 2019 to cut post-harvest losses for local farmers.

The Act, which was assented to in July, provides the legal framework for the development a regulation that will address marketing challenges of agricultural commodities.

Crop Development and Agricultural Research Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga yesterday lauded the Act as the antidote for post-harvest losses.

“Our targets relating to affordability include reducing post-harvest losses from 20 per cent to 10 per cent and reducing value chain inefficiencies by at least 50 per cent, which will be enhanced through improved storage,” said Prof Boga during a media breakfast in Nairobi.

Read More

Under the system, farmers will deposit their commodities in certified warehouses and then be issued with a warehouse receipt as proof of ownership.

They can use the receipt as collateral for bank loans, pending sale of the commodity at a later stage.

Farmers will also trade the commodity in a structured system while shielding themselves from post-harvest losses.

The council will focus on implementing the warehouse receipt system for maize, beans, green grams, coffee, wheat and rice before progressing to other agricultural produce.

The council has already established five warehouses that they will start accepting commodities from farmers from early next month. The council chairperson Jane Ngige expressed confidence that it will deliver on its mandate.

“We come into office to help farmers store their crops. Our key mandate is to ensure no farmer sells their produce at a throw-away price because they don’t have anywhere to store their produce,” she said.

Modern trading

The Act also provides establishment of a commodity exchange marketplace where buyers and sellers come together to trade commodity-related contracts following rules set by the exchange.

The exchange provides an efficient, modern trading system that protects the rights and benefits of sellers, buyers, intermediaries and the public.

Related Topics
Receipt System Council Act Post-harvest losses Hamadi Boga
Share this story
Previous article
'Missing' landowners stall power line project
Next article
Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala on the cusp of clinching WTO chief job

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

IEBC to spend Sh14 billion on referendum
IEBC to spend Sh14 billion on referendum

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

1 day ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

9 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

10 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

21 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

'Missing' landowners stall power line project

'Missing' landowners stall power line project
Macharia Kamau 54 minutes ago
Photos: Man uses fish waste to make fancy shoes and jewelry

Photos: Man uses fish waste to make fancy shoes and jewelry
Joe Ombuor 15 hours ago
Why personal branding is essential

Why personal branding is essential
Winnie Makena 16 hours ago
Make your money work for you, they said

Make your money work for you, they said
Peter Muiruri 1 day ago

Read More

Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala on the cusp of clinching WTO chief job

Business

Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala on the cusp of clinching WTO chief job

Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala on the cusp of clinching WTO chief job

Foreign investments dip on virus jitters

Business

Foreign investments dip on virus jitters

Foreign investments dip on virus jitters

Understanding

Business

Understanding

Understanding

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.