×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Free calls and data bonanza as Safaricom shares profit

By Wainaina Wambu | October 28th 2020 at 07:30:00 GMT +0300

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa speaks at an event to mark the telco’s 20th anniversary. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Safaricom will splash more than Sh5 billion on free calls and data to its 35 million subscribers as part of its 20th birthday celebrations.

Starting today, the telecommunications giant will spend Sh2.8 billion on free airtime in the next 30 days, with customers enjoying one free call of up to 20 minutes.

Safaricom Chief Customer Officer Sylvia Mulinge said customers who have been with the telco for 20 years and as well as those turning 20, would receive a free 20 gigabyte (GB) data bundle valid for seven days.

“Starting tomorrow (today, October 28, 2020), for one million customers every day, their first call of the day is going to be on Safaricom up to 20 minutes … Safaricom is not going to charge you,” she said.

Mulinge spoke in Nairobi as East Africa’s most profitable company, which posted a record Sh74.7 billion profit in 2019, marked its 20th anniversary in Nairobi yesterday.

Read More

She said customers would receive a notification of their free call. “We’ll do this for the next 30 days or so until we cover the entire base of 30 million-plus customers,” she said.

She said a promotion dubbed [email protected] will enable customers to purchase 20 minutes of call time and 20 megabytes (MBs) at Sh20. For the next 90 days, customers purchasing personalised Tunukiwa voice offers will also receive free 20 minutes to call across all networks.

Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa said M-Pesa, one of the firm’s cash cows accounting for a third of its revenues, had added two million customers in the last seven months as people went cashless owing to Covid-19.

The money transfer service now has a 27 million customer base and averages 21 million transactions daily.

Safaricom also has about a 50 per cent market share of incoming international money transfers.

On strategy, Mr Ndegwa said they were pursuing a plan that would see them support micro small and medium enterprises and also move into service provision in areas such as agriculture and health.

“We’ve been a connectivity business with a payment platform. Now, we want to be a broad tech bus that enables individuals to drive lifestyles a brand that empowers micro-businesses,” he said.

The chief executive promised to “democratise” the internet through average fibre and 4G network and provide internet to one million homes and businesses over the next five years.

The firm is also targeting to achieve 100 per cent 4G access across the country by December.

Safaricom, which grew from a tiny department in 2000, has grown to become East Africa’s most profitable company - having a 65 per cent market share in the country.

The firm is set to announce its 2021 half-year results next year, with analysts projecting a 10.9 per cent jump, chiefly driven by fixed service and mobile data revenues.

[email protected]  

Related Topics
Safaricom Safaricom At 20 Airtime Data 4G Network Sylvia Mulinge Peter Ndegwa M-Pesa Pochi La Biashara
Share this story
Previous article
Bayern edge past Lokomotiv 2-1 to stretch winning run
Next article
Kelai’s rise from herdsboy in Turkana to global fame

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

21 million broke Kenyans take a record Sh245b Fuliza loans
21 million broke Kenyans take a record Sh245b Fuliza loans

LATEST STORIES

All eyes on Uhuru and Raila on next step for law review
All eyes on Uhuru and Raila on next step for law review

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

16 hours ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

8 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

9 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

20 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why personal branding is essential

Why personal branding is essential
Winnie Makena 12 minutes ago
Entrepreneurship lessons learnt from making mistakes

Entrepreneurship lessons learnt from making mistakes
Peter Theuri 8 hours ago
Make your money work for you, they said

Make your money work for you, they said
Peter Muiruri 8 hours ago
Kisumu man uses fish waste to make fancy shoes, jewelry

Kisumu man uses fish waste to make fancy shoes, jewelry
Joe Ombuor 13 hours ago

Read More

Centum Real Estate to issue Sh4 billion project bond

Business News

Centum Real Estate to issue Sh4 billion project bond

Centum Real Estate to issue Sh4 billion project bond

KenGen eyes solar market

Business News

KenGen eyes solar market

KenGen eyes solar market

Lawyer sues betting firm for refusing to close account

Business News

Lawyer sues betting firm for refusing to close account

Lawyer sues betting firm for refusing to close account

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.