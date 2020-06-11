×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

NMS buys 11 trains to ease jam in the city

By Josphat Thiong'o | October 28th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Diesel Mobile Unit at the Nairobi Central Rail Station.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has moved a step closer to completing the Nairobi commuter rail project aimed at easing traffic gridlock in the capital

The Major General Mohammed Badi-led institution yesterday announced that it had procured 11 diesel mobile units (DMUs) at a cost of Sh1.15 billion.

The diesel-powered trains are expected to ply five routes, namely from Nairobi Central Station to Embakasi Village, Syokimau, Kitengela, Kikuyu and Thika.

The rail project is part of an integrated commuter system within the city and its environs, which also comprises a bus rapid transit system, monorail and underground rail.

Read More

This transport solution is the brainchild of the NMS and Kenya Railways (KR), and is designed to unlock the city's socio-economic potential.

At the same time, seven out of ten new railway stations will be operationalised for use by the public. The train stops are in Kikuyu, Embakasi Village, Dandora, Mwiki, Githurai, Kahawa, Ruiru, Pipeline, Athi River and Donholm. Three of them are already in use.

Earlier this month, KR issued a notice that the new stations will operate on the 'Park and Ride' model currently in use at the Syokimau, Imara Daima and Makadara stations.

Forty sleeper coaches have since been rehabilitated and converted into modern commuter coaches, while an automated ticketing system has been introduced in one of the routes.

The commuter rail is expected to attract a substantial proportion of the 1.5 million people who commute into the central business district every day.

KR data show that 20,000 commuters use the rail network during weekdays. This is through the lines originating from Nairobi Central Station to Ruiru via Dandora, Githurai and Kahawa, to Syokimau via Makadara and Imara Daima, Embakasi Village via Pipeline, and Donholm and Kikuyu via Kibera and Dagoretti. 

Related Topics
Nairobi Metropolitan Services Nairobi commuter rail project Traffic jam
Share this story
Previous article
Biggest hurdle that BBI must overcome
Next article
Campaigns intensify as IEBC clears eight for ward poll

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Nairobi-Nakuru highway closed as residents hold protests
Nairobi-Nakuru highway closed as residents hold protests

LATEST STORIES

All eyes on Uhuru and Raila on next step for law review
All eyes on Uhuru and Raila on next step for law review

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

8 hours ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

8 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

9 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

20 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Make your money work for you, they said

Make your money work for you, they said
Peter Muiruri 31 minutes ago
Entrepreneurship lessons learnt from making mistakes

Entrepreneurship lessons learnt from making mistakes
Peter Theuri 31 minutes ago
Kisumu man uses fish waste to make fancy shoes, jewelry

Kisumu man uses fish waste to make fancy shoes, jewelry
Joe Ombuor 5 hours ago
Why law reform duels are all about power struggles among the elite

Why law reform duels are all about power struggles among the elite
Macharia Munene 14 hours ago

Read More

Britain to stop mobile operators selling 'locked' handsets

Business

Britain to stop mobile operators selling 'locked' handsets

Britain to stop mobile operators selling 'locked' handsets

No end to car import wars as firm accuses lawmakers of bias

Business

No end to car import wars as firm accuses lawmakers of bias

No end to car import wars as firm accuses lawmakers of bias

Kilifi home buyers set to receive houses

Business

Kilifi home buyers set to receive houses

Kilifi home buyers set to receive houses

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.