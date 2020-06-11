×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Lawyer sues betting firm for refusing to close account

By Paul Ogemba | October 27th 2020 at 13:00:00 GMT +0300

An advocate addicted to gambling has sued a betting firm for refusing to close his account, after losing thousands of shillings and almost falling into depression.

Mark Ndumia Ndung’u, in his suit at the High Court, claims he is tired of gambling and blames Shop and Deliver Ltd, which trades as ‘Betika’ for declining to close his betting account.

“Since July, I felt that I had a gambling problem as I was spending so much time betting and in the process, I was losing a lot of money which I could have used in other beneficial activities. I asked the betting firm to close my account but they declined,” said Ndung’u.

Ndung’u claims he struggles with gambling disorder due to the amount staked per bet. He says every time he loses a bet, he takes another one to cover up for his loss, which has made his betting habit toxic. Ndung’u said failure by Shop and Deliver Ltd to close his account forced him to seek court redress.

“Having the account closed was my only remedy for stopping betting as I had previously tried taking breaks on several occasions but failed,” swore Ndung’u in an affidavit.

Read More

Mr Ndung’u says he wrote to the Betting Control and Licensing Board to force the firm to close his account. In September, he received an email notifying him the account had been closed.

“This was not true since my account was still open and I could place bets. Their inaction made me lose Sh110,362 in the first week of August on gambling which would not have happened had they acted on my initial request to close the account,” swore Ndung’u. He wants compensation for the amount spent on gambling.

Related Topics
Betting Betika Shop and Deliver Ltd Mark Ndumia Ndung’u Betting Control and Licensing Board
Share this story
Previous article
Muranga High school appeals judge's decision
Next article
More African airlines to fold, warns IATA

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Flooks launches first-ever Sh10M athletics jackpot on 2020 London Marathon
Flooks launches first-ever Sh10M athletics jackpot on 2020 London Marathon

LATEST STORIES

Mugure wants ATM cards seized in murder probe released
Mugure wants ATM cards seized in murder probe released

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

7 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

9 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

20 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

21 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why law reform duels are all about power struggles among the elite

Why law reform duels are all about power struggles among the elite
Macharia Munene 3 hours ago
How investors were left holding Sh100b bonds they can't cash

How investors were left holding Sh100b bonds they can't cash
Dominic Omondi 4 hours ago
From huge profits to junk paper: The fall of Kenya’s corporate bond market

From huge profits to junk paper: The fall of Kenya’s corporate bond market
Wainaina Wambu 5 hours ago
What’s in a brand? Why local fuel dealers are cheaper at the pump

What’s in a brand? Why local fuel dealers are cheaper at the pump
Macharia Kamau 6 hours ago

Read More

Car sales up on economic recovery optimism

Business News

Car sales up on economic recovery optimism

Car sales up on economic recovery optimism

How Samsung's ownership may change as heirs take over from late Chairman Lee

Business News

How Samsung's ownership may change as heirs take over from late Chairman Lee

How Samsung's ownership may change as heirs take over from late Chairman Lee

More African airlines to fold, warns IATA

Business News

More African airlines to fold, warns IATA

More African airlines to fold, warns IATA

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.