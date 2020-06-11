×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Rent or own property; which way for SMEs

By Geard Mutunga | October 22nd 2020 at 10:50:00 GMT +0300

Joseph Israel, ZeroHero properties

Land affordability continues to be a key challenge in Kenya given the current high cost of funding and unavailability of financing, amid rising property prices.

As a result, one-third of the public sector and urban wage earners live in rented and inadequate housing.

This scenario extends to commercial property ownership where SMEs operate from. According to land dealers at Zerohero Properties Limited, buying land remains the ideal decision for SMEs, listing numerous advantages.

“SMEs hold the potential of expanding as their business expands and this necessitates a holding land space that is cheaper to maintain, therefore, buying land earlier as a long-term strategy is a wise and good idea; The land is a valuable resource even in a business as it does offer self-financing through banks for boosting business capital,” notes Joseph Kinyua, the director Zerohero Properties Limited.

 “Again land purchased earlier attracts less price and it appreciates with time. In case of economic/business recession, purchased land can be sold at an appreciated price to mitigate the recession business depression,” he explains.

Read More

In 2017 affordable housing was included as one of the national government’s pillars of growth in the President’s Big Four plan aimed at promoting long-term economic development. The plan focused on delivering 500 000 housing units for the lower- and middle-income population segments by 2022, to address the large housing deficit.

To this effect, several initiatives have been established such as the formation of the Kenya Mortgage Refinancing Company (KMRC) whose main the function is enhancing mortgage affordability by enabling long-term loans at attractive market rates through the provision of affordable long-term funding and capital market access to primary mortgage lenders such as banks and financial cooperatives.

Another initiative is the establishment of the National Housing Development Fund (NHDF) which was established under the Housing Act 2018 Section 6 (1), and is controlled by the National Housing Corporation (NHC) as provided for in the Housing Act, Cap 117.

According to Kinyua,  “the government should consider the SME sector in the housing agenda through offering controlled grants towards investing in land, setting up interest-free loan to SMEs and startups that wish to buy land, capping interest rates for commercial bank towards financing land ownership, make land registries more accessible and affordable as well as putting up effective land boards to monitor land transfers to protect SMEs from falling to fraudulent deals and lose their savings.”

Related Topics
SMEs Zerohero
Share this story
Previous article
KCB advantage centre closed after customer collapses, dies.
Next article
I could have a wife in Kisumu, jokes Uhuru

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

MSMEs best bet to revive economy in post-COVID-19 era
MSMEs best bet to revive economy in post-COVID-19 era

LATEST STORIES

I could have a wife in Kisumu, jokes Uhuru
I could have a wife in Kisumu, jokes Uhuru

CHECKPOINT

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

3 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

4 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

15 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

16 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Amendments to Law that might herald a better life

Amendments to Law that might herald a better life
Daniel Wesangula 9 hours ago
Firms find safety in fencing products tax

Firms find safety in fencing products tax
Wainaina Wambu 10 hours ago
DCJ term tied with Chief Justice, new terms for judges

DCJ term tied with Chief Justice, new terms for judges
Kamau Muthoni 10 hours ago
Rush to save the big Konza dream

Rush to save the big Konza dream
James Wanzala 11 hours ago

Read More

Why trust is key in your online business

Opinion

Why trust is key in your online business

Why trust is key in your online business

Why we should all start treating life insurance as an imperative

Opinion

Why we should all start treating life insurance as an imperative

Why we should all start treating life insurance as an imperative

Can the ‘next normal’ economy learn from successes of inclusive businesses

Opinion

Can the ‘next normal’ economy learn from successes of inclusive businesses

Can the ‘next normal’ economy learn from successes of inclusive businesses

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.