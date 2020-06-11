×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

University of Nairobi lecturers go on strike less than a week after reopening of campuses

By Sara Okuoro | October 8th 2020 at 03:07:10 GMT +0300

The University Academic Staff Union (UASU) has launched a strike at the University of Nairobi, College of Health Sciences over failure by the employer to pay Clinical Allowances to academic staff at the College.

“The objective of this strike is clear. Academic staff demand the immediate reinstatement of the Clinical Allowances, and a framework that ensures that in future, the payments shall not be subject to the whims of Management,” reads a statement by UASU National Secretary General Dr Constantine Wasonga.

The academic staff has condemned the unilateral withdrawal of payment of the Clinical Allowances by the University of Nairobi stating that it is “in complete disregard of employment and labour laws.”

“Academic staff in other Kenyan universities who are paid the same Allowances are being paid without the obstacles at the University of Nairobi. The Union has given the University numerous chances to resolve the dispute through social dialogue, but the management has refused to implement even the conciliation agreement of September 15, 2020, which required the employer to pay all pending allowances within one week of the date of signing; and that any controversy over the meaning of the term “clinical services” be settled by a College committee.” stated Dr Wasonga.

Read More

The lecturers have said that the University of Nairobi will not graduate medical doctors, pharmacists and nurses this year unless the Clinical Allowances, that has been part of their remuneration for over twenty years, are reinstated.

This will have far reaching effects in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and will derail the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda of the current Government.

The academic staff at College of Health Sciences (CHS) said they are ready to discuss any emerging issues that affect the college and are ready to resolve them through constructive dialogue, but the University has been unresponsive.

“Due to the unresponsiveness of University management, and failure to pay the Clinical Allowances, we, the academic staff, launch this strike to fight for our dignity. Henceforth, there will be no lectures, no clinical teaching, no supervision, no clinical work and no examinations whatsoever during the strike period,” said the lecturers.

The strike came days after University students resumed normal classes on October 5, 2020, following a directive issued by the Ministry of Education.

Meanwhile, Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 students are expected to resume learning on Monday, October 12, with KCPE examinations expected to start on March 22 and end on March 24, 2021. KCSE exams are scheduled for March 25 to April 16, 2021.

Related Topics
University of Nairobi College of Health Sciences Clinical Allowances UASU Lecturers Strike
Share this story
Previous article
State to review tender laws
Next article
Ruto postpones Nyamira tour amid chaos

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Broke varsities revert to earlier salary scales
Broke varsities revert to earlier salary scales

LATEST STORIES

Kenya's Covid-19 cases now more than 40,000
Kenya's Covid-19 cases now more than 40,000

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

1 day ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

2 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

9 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

13 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms

Nyamira Town sheds backward tag as real estate booms
Steve Mokaya 6 hours ago
Moving without tears: The rise and rise of professional movers

Moving without tears: The rise and rise of professional movers
Peter Theuri 7 hours ago
Kenyans withdraw Sh59b after economy re-opened

Kenyans withdraw Sh59b after economy re-opened
Dominic Omondi 8 hours ago
Bitter taste in tea bonus that has kept farmers off plucking

Bitter taste in tea bonus that has kept farmers off plucking
Lydiah Nyawira and Boniface Gikandi 16 hours ago

Read More

Employees in Kenya’s mobile service sub-sector rise

Money & Careers

Employees in Kenya’s mobile service sub-sector rise

Employees in Kenya’s mobile service sub-sector rise

Unemployment is world's biggest risk, business leaders say

Money & Careers

Unemployment is world's biggest risk, business leaders say

Unemployment is world's biggest risk, business leaders say

MansaX records annualised return of 23.3 per cent

Money & Careers

MansaX records annualised return of 23.3 per cent

MansaX records annualised return of 23.3 per cent

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.