×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Centum subsidiary to hand over villas at Lake Victoria city

By Correspondent | October 8th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Centum Real Estate subsidiary, Pearl Marina Estates, will officially hand over its first set of residences to homeowners in Uganda today.

Mirabella Residences is an estate within Pearl Marina, the futuristic lakeside city of Uganda.

The company said the development comprises five-bedroom villas inclusive of a maid’s room and servants quarter, five bathrooms and two living rooms on a plot size of approximately 10,900 square feet with stunning views of Lake Victoria.

“Pearl Marina Estates sits on 389 acres of prime real estate located at the Garuga Peninsula in Entebbe, Uganda with more than three kilometres of lake frontage offering magnificent views of Lake Victoria, the largest tropical lake and second largest fresh water lake in the world,” said a statement released yesterday. 

“Valued at $330,000 (Sh35.6 million), Mirabella Residences exude luxury and comfort, with best in class finishes...delivered by a seasoned team of professionals with extensive local and international experience in real estate.”

Mirabella Villas is the second completed project within Pearl Marina; following the completion of the Signature Villas in 2017.

Other projects within Pearl Marina are Riviera Townhouses, Bella Vista Apartments and the La Perla Bungalows, scheduled for completion in 2021, said the company.

 

Related Topics
Mirabella Residences Pearl Marina Estates Centum Real Estate
Share this story
Previous article
MP loses her seat after four-year legal battle with former legislator
Next article
Fees shocker awaits parents as schools reopen

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Fees shocker awaits parents as schools reopen
Fees shocker awaits parents as schools reopen

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

12 hours ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

1 day ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

9 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

12 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Is London Marathon runner up Kipchumba the next road king?

Is London Marathon runner up Kipchumba the next road king?
Stephen Rutto and Jonathan Komen 1 hour ago
How to earn customer loyalty

How to earn customer loyalty
Pauline Muindi 14 hours ago
Creative ways to boost your sales online

Creative ways to boost your sales online

Winnie Makena 15 hours ago
When job loss pushes you into into entrepreneurship

When job loss pushes you into into entrepreneurship
Peter Muiruri 16 hours ago

Read More

Prefab housing: It will save you time, but you’ll pay for it

Home & Away

Prefab housing: It will save you time, but you’ll pay for it

Prefab housing: It will save you time, but you’ll pay for it

State plans to set up centre of excellence at Konza

Home & Away

State plans to set up centre of excellence at Konza

State plans to set up centre of excellence at Konza

Firm opens hub for prefabricated buildings in Athi River

Home & Away

Firm opens hub for prefabricated buildings in Athi River

Firm opens hub for prefabricated buildings in Athi River

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.