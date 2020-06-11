Centum subsidiary to hand over villas at Lake Victoria city

Centum Real Estate subsidiary, Pearl Marina Estates, will officially hand over its first set of residences to homeowners in Uganda today.

Mirabella Residences is an estate within Pearl Marina, the futuristic lakeside city of Uganda.

The company said the development comprises five-bedroom villas inclusive of a maid’s room and servants quarter, five bathrooms and two living rooms on a plot size of approximately 10,900 square feet with stunning views of Lake Victoria.

“Pearl Marina Estates sits on 389 acres of prime real estate located at the Garuga Peninsula in Entebbe, Uganda with more than three kilometres of lake frontage offering magnificent views of Lake Victoria, the largest tropical lake and second largest fresh water lake in the world,” said a statement released yesterday.

“Valued at $330,000 (Sh35.6 million), Mirabella Residences exude luxury and comfort, with best in class finishes...delivered by a seasoned team of professionals with extensive local and international experience in real estate.”

Mirabella Villas is the second completed project within Pearl Marina; following the completion of the Signature Villas in 2017.

Other projects within Pearl Marina are Riviera Townhouses, Bella Vista Apartments and the La Perla Bungalows, scheduled for completion in 2021, said the company.