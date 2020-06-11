×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Zimbabwe finance minister says COVID-19 won't hit economy as hard as elsewhere

By Reuters | October 6th 2020 at 03:00:00 GMT +0300

Zimbabwe’s finance minister said on Monday the economy would not be as severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as initially feared and foreign currency inflows had shown resilience.

The southern African nation was already grappling with runaway inflation, shortages of drugs in hospitals and strikes by public workers before the novel coronavirus arrived in March.

“I am more bullish again even during this COVID-19 moment, I think the economy will surprise us on the upside,” Finance minister Mthuli said during an online media conference.

“Our prognosis is that the impact of COVID-19 overall on Zimbabwe is not as deep as in other countries,” Ncube said but declined to give details or a new economic growth forecast.

Ncube had said during a mid-term budget statement in July that the economy was set to shrink by 4.5 per cent this year owing to the fallout from the pandemic.

Read More

Ncube said the government had made significant progress on economic reforms, including cutting its wage bill from 92 per cent of the total budget in 2017 to below 50 per cent now and had stopped printing money and stabilised the exchange rate.

But ordinary Zimbabweans say life has become harder since Ncube was appointed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cabinet two years ago with salaries lagging soaring inflation of 761 per cent and prices of basic goods rocketing up.

Electricity tariffs rose 50 per cent last week, which would feed into inflation, but Ncube said this was necessary to keep the state power company viable and enable it to pay coal suppliers.

Most teachers have refused to return to class since schools re-opened last week for the first time since March, saying they do not earn enough to work.

Ncube said mining and agriculture would anchor an economic recovery. The government would resume token payments to creditors like the World Bank and African Development Bank, which it owes more than USD1 billion (Sh108 billion), Ncube said.

Related Topics
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact of COVID-19 on Economy Jobs World Bank African Development Bank Economic recovery
Share this story
Previous article
Jumwa ready to dump DP Ruto for Amason Kingi in 2022
Next article
Premier League winners and losers in transfer window

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Equip counties to deal with cancers, stakeholders urge government
Equip counties to deal with cancers, stakeholders urge government

LATEST STORIES

Schools to re-open on October 12
Schools to re-open on October 12

CHECKPOINT

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

5 hours ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

7 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

11 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?
Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?

18 days ago

Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?
Julie Masiga 5 hours ago
Why the government has to print money

Why the government has to print money
Domnic Omondi 7 hours ago
Village where drug lords rule

Village where drug lords rule
Stephen Nzioka 8 hours ago
Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund

Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund
Kamau Muthoni 15 hours ago

Read More

Tuskys appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Money & Careers

Tuskys appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Tuskys appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Counties furious over NHIF registration

Money & Careers

Counties furious over NHIF registration

Counties furious over NHIF registration

Illegal money flows from Africa near Sh9.6 trillion

Money & Careers

Illegal money flows from Africa near Sh9.6 trillion

Illegal money flows from Africa near Sh9.6 trillion

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.