×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

MoU between UK based supply chain institution and KISM to boost efficiency

By Joe Ombuor | October 1st 2020 at 11:33:50 GMT +0300

PSA Supply Chain Transformation Director Mrs Pam Steele with KISM Chairman Mr John Karani after the MoU signing. [Joe Ombuor, Standard]

The Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM)has signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pamela Steele Associates Ltd (PSA), a woman-owned management consulting company based in the United Kingdom (UK).

The signing ceremony witnessed by Senior PSA and KISM officials took place at KISM headquarters on Ngong road, Nairobi.

PSA Supply Chain Transformation Director Mrs Pam Steele who flew in from the UK for the event said the partnership was aimed at strengthening the supply chain practice in the country, reducing the skills gap and promoting professionalism in Kenya’s health and humanitarian sector.

“We will conduct joint research, training and consultancy particularly on health and humanitarian supply chains,” she noted.

Read More

She said PSA would collaboratively work with the KISM team that is made up of highly accomplished Procurement and Supply Chain Professionals drawn from both the Public and Private Sectors.

Mrs Steele stated that PSA’s primary objective was to ensure that no patient in low and middle income countries suffered due to lack of essential medicine.

“Ours is to ensure medicine is available, affordable and accessible so that no life is lost for lack of it, hence the need for efficient supply chain management that we champion” said Mrs. Steele.

The partnership, she noted, was the first with an African professional supply chain institute to develop in- service supply chain practice in Sub-Sahara Africa.

She said the MoU would go a long way in establishing KISM as a Pan African Centre of Supply Chain Excellence for Operational Research and Innovation.

KISM Chairman Mr John Karani said the wrongly held narrative that a career in supply chain management was a route to making quick money must change.

“It is this notion that has brought the wrong people into our profession. Young people interested in this profession must be individuals dedicated to serve, not to get rich quickly,

 he advised.

 “Let us not treat symptoms but layout structures to bad behaviour in the profession, those found palpable of bleeding public resources should be called out and punished accordingly to deter others,’ said Mr Karani.

He said supply chain was not synonymous with theft. “When donations disappear at the airport that has nothing to do with the supply chain. It is pure theft,” he lamented referring to Covid-19 donations by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma that went missing.

Mr. Karani warned people he referred to as ‘the few rotten eggs’ that have given the profession a bad name that they would not be spared by the new broom sweeping through supply chain management

The Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM)has signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pamela Steele Associates Ltd. (PSA),a woman-owned management consulting company based in the United Kingdom (UK).

The signing ceremony witnessed by Senior PSA and KISM officials took place at KISM headquarters on Ngong road, Nairobi.

PSA Supply Chain Transformation Director Mrs Pam Steele who flew in from the UK for the event said the partnership was aimed at strengthening the supply chain practice in the country, reducing the skills gap and promoting professionalism in Kenya’s health and humanitarian sector.

“We will conduct joint research, training and consultancy particularly on health and humanitarian supply chains,” she noted.

She said PSA would collaboratively work with the KISM team that is made up of highly accomplished Procurement and Supply Chain Professionals drawn from both the Public and Private Sectors.

Mrs Steele stated that PSA’s primary objective was to ensure that no patient in low and middle income countries suffered due to lack of essential medicine.

“Ours is to ensure the medicine is available, affordable and accessible so that no life is lost for lack of it, hence the need for efficient supply chain management that we champion,” said Mrs. Steele.

The partnership, she noted, was the first with an African professional supply chain institute to develop in-service supply chain practice in Sub-Sahara Africa.

She said the MoU would go a long way in establishing KISM as a Pan African Centre of Supply Chain Excellence for Operational Research and Innovation.

 

KISM Chairman Mr John Karani said the wrongly held narrative that a career in supply chain management was  a route to making quick money must change.

“It is this notion that has brought wrong people into our profession. Young people interested in this profession must be individuals dedicated to serve, not to get rich quickly,

 he advised.

 “Let us not treat symptoms but lay out structures to bad behavior in the profession, those found palpable of bleeding public resources should be called out and punished accordingly to deter others,’ said Mr. Karani.

He said supply chain was not synonymous with theft. “When donations disappear at the airport that has nothing to do with supply chain. It is pure theft,” he lamented referring to Covid-19 donations by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma that went missing.

Mr. Karani warned people he referred to as ‘the few rotten eggs’ that have given the profession a bad name that they would not be spared by the new broom sweeping through supply chain management

Related Topics
MoU Pamela Steele Associates Ltd. KISM
Share this story
Previous article
CDA injects Sh7.5m in Tana River water bottling plant
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Select EFL games to pilot fan returns
Select EFL games to pilot fan returns

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru has stripped Ruto of his duties, claim Muthama and Khalwale
Uhuru has stripped Ruto of his duties, claim Muthama and Khalwale

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The man driving restoration of Mombasa’s historical buildings

The man driving restoration of Mombasa’s historical buildings

Phillip Mwakio 14 hours ago
A nail cost me my leg, now I can walk again

A nail cost me my leg, now I can walk again

George Njunge 14 hours ago
Young innovators on a mission to fight crime

Young innovators on a mission to fight crime
Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Dealing with negative customer feedback

Dealing with negative customer feedback
Pauline Muindi 1 day ago

Read More

Co-op Bank launches partnership to finance Toyota Kenya vehicles up to 95%

Business

Co-op Bank launches partnership to finance Toyota Kenya vehicles up to 95%

Co-op Bank launches partnership to finance Toyota Kenya vehicles up to 95%

Blacklisting of loan defaulters resumes

Business

Blacklisting of loan defaulters resumes

Blacklisting of loan defaulters resumes

Tuskys employees’ Strike enters second day

Business

Tuskys employees’ Strike enters second day

Tuskys employees’ Strike enters second day

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.