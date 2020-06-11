MoU between UK based supply chain institution and KISM to boost efficiency

PSA Supply Chain Transformation Director Mrs Pam Steele with KISM Chairman Mr John Karani after the MoU signing. [Joe Ombuor, Standard]

The Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM)has signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pamela Steele Associates Ltd (PSA), a woman-owned management consulting company based in the United Kingdom (UK).

The signing ceremony witnessed by Senior PSA and KISM officials took place at KISM headquarters on Ngong road, Nairobi.

PSA Supply Chain Transformation Director Mrs Pam Steele who flew in from the UK for the event said the partnership was aimed at strengthening the supply chain practice in the country, reducing the skills gap and promoting professionalism in Kenya’s health and humanitarian sector.

“We will conduct joint research, training and consultancy particularly on health and humanitarian supply chains,” she noted.

She said PSA would collaboratively work with the KISM team that is made up of highly accomplished Procurement and Supply Chain Professionals drawn from both the Public and Private Sectors.

Mrs Steele stated that PSA’s primary objective was to ensure that no patient in low and middle income countries suffered due to lack of essential medicine.

“Ours is to ensure medicine is available, affordable and accessible so that no life is lost for lack of it, hence the need for efficient supply chain management that we champion” said Mrs. Steele.

The partnership, she noted, was the first with an African professional supply chain institute to develop in- service supply chain practice in Sub-Sahara Africa.

She said the MoU would go a long way in establishing KISM as a Pan African Centre of Supply Chain Excellence for Operational Research and Innovation.

KISM Chairman Mr John Karani said the wrongly held narrative that a career in supply chain management was a route to making quick money must change.

“It is this notion that has brought the wrong people into our profession. Young people interested in this profession must be individuals dedicated to serve, not to get rich quickly,

he advised.

“Let us not treat symptoms but layout structures to bad behaviour in the profession, those found palpable of bleeding public resources should be called out and punished accordingly to deter others,’ said Mr Karani.

He said supply chain was not synonymous with theft. “When donations disappear at the airport that has nothing to do with the supply chain. It is pure theft,” he lamented referring to Covid-19 donations by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma that went missing.

Mr. Karani warned people he referred to as ‘the few rotten eggs’ that have given the profession a bad name that they would not be spared by the new broom sweeping through supply chain management

