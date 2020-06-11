×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Port workers to wait longer for salary review

By Benard Sanga | September 29th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Talks between Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and union officials over salary reviews for the year 2020/2021 are in limbo following the proposed merger of the port, rail, and pipeline services and differences in the top leadership of the union. 

Dock Workers Union (DWU) officials say the merger framework agreement signed on August 8 affects the 1986 recognition agreement between them and the KPA management.

The KPA, Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC), and Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) penned a framework agreement on August 8 to merge their services.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta, on August 7, issued an Executive Order Number 5, collapsing port, railway and pipeline services into one under the Kenya Transport Logistics Network (KTLN).

On August 8, talks between KPA and DWU held in Nanyuki failed to arrive at an agreement after some DWU officials demanded suspension of the talks, claiming they were duped to travel the day KPA, KRC, and KPC framework agreement was being signed in Mombasa.

DWU Chairman Mohamed Sheria said salary talks were scheduled to resume on September 22, but also failed to take place and the union has written to the government to address their concerns.

In the letter dated September 16, to National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani, Mr Sheria urged the government to make the agreement public and address the workers’ concerns.

“Are port workers still employees of KPA or the new amorphous body created through the August 7 presidential executive order called KTLN?” he posed, adding that KPA, KRC and KPC workers had independent unions whose fate was not known now that they all belong to one employer, KTLN.

Sheria said the merger was a scheme to lay off employees at the port. He claimed that top managers and 700 workers from the KPA Security Department were the first targets of the alleged scheme.

“If we are all under one organisation and KPC and KRC have private security firms manning their installations, does it mean KPA should also go that route,” said Sheria, who also accused the union’s General Secretary Simon Sang of backing the merger to the detriment of the interests of the workers.

Sheria is also accusing Sang of working with the State to transfer KPA services to the newly created KTLN, citing a letter he wrote to the Ministry of Transport in 2015.

In the letter, Sang called for a change in management of the country’s port from the current service to the landlord module.

Under the landlord model, the port authority acts as a regulatory body and as the landlord, while port operations are carried out by private firms.

According to the executive order, KTLN will manage KPA, KPC and KRC under the Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation.

“KPA, KPC, and KRC will have an escrow account, KPA is answerable to KTLN board and there are fears of job losses. These are issues we want addressed,” said Sheria.

Related Topics
Benard Sanga Kenya Ports Authority DWU
Share this story
Previous article
KNH employees walk out on patients to push for high pay
Next article
Why the term hustler is gaining currency in Kenya

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Manduku seeks review of cash bail
Manduku seeks review of cash bail

LATEST STORIES

Obey your thirst! Uhuru opens pubs, extends tax reliefs
Obey your thirst! Uhuru opens pubs, extends tax reliefs

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why the term hustler is gaining currency in Kenya

Why the term hustler is gaining currency in Kenya
XN Iraki 43 minutes ago
Most wanted man Surur fights extradition

Most wanted man Surur fights extradition
Kamau Muthoni 7 hours ago
Who’s the daddy? All you need to know about paternity testing

Who’s the daddy? All you need to know about paternity testing
Nancy Nzalambi 20 hours ago
How to overcome the raging storms of life

How to overcome the raging storms of life
Bishop David Muriithi 21 hours ago

Read More

G20 summit to be held virtually: Saudi hosts

Business News

G20 summit to be held virtually: Saudi hosts

G20 summit to be held virtually: Saudi hosts

Qatar Airways got Sh211 trillion government lifeline after losses widened

Business News

Qatar Airways got Sh211 trillion government lifeline after losses widened

Qatar Airways got Sh211 trillion government lifeline after losses widened

Ministry of Foreign Affairs to attract investors to Konza Technopolis

Business News

Ministry of Foreign Affairs to attract investors to Konza Technopolis

Ministry of Foreign Affairs to attract investors to Konza Technopolis

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.