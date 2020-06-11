×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Business leaders pledge support for multilateralism as the United Nations turns 75

By Sara Okuoro | September 26th 2020 at 10:00:00 GMT +0300

27 Chief Executive Officers from Kenya have signed a Statement from Business Leaders for Renewed Global Cooperation, showing support for the United Nations and inclusive multilateralism.

The Statement of support – including the full list of CEO supporters – was presented to UN Secretary-General António Guterres by Sanda Ojiambo, the CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, at the opening of the Private Sector Forum on the sidelines of the High-level meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

“The Statement is a resounding endorsement of inclusive multilateralism. In no uncertain terms, it says that cooperation must cross borders, sectors and generations for us to adapt to changing circumstances,” said Sanda Ojiambo. “In the course of just one month after we issued the Statement, it has been signed by 1,294 CEOs from large, medium and small enterprises in virtually every industry and region. We deeply appreciate their commitment to global cooperation at a pivotal time for the UN and the world at large.”

The 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations comes at a time of unprecedented disruption and global transformation, serving as a stark reminder that international cooperation must be mobilised across borders, sectors and generations to adapt to changing circumstances.

“We, the business peoples, recognize that peace, justice and strong institutions are beneficial to the long-term viability of our organizations and are foundational for upholding the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Now is our opportunity to learn from our collective experiences to realign behind the mission of the UN and steer our world onto a more equitable, inclusive and sustainable path. We are in this together — and we are united in the business of a better world,” read the Statement.

The Private Sector Forum was the first in a series of three events on the sidelines of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly organised by the UN Global Compact to promote principled business and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The CEO Statement also supports the objectives of Sustainable Development Goal 16: to promote peace, justice and strong institutions.

Through the UN Global Compact’s Action Platform on Goal 16, interviews with 60 senior executives in June and July revealed that they believe good governance lies at the heart of good business, alongside environmental and social issues.

The Statement has attracted signatures from business leaders from more than 100 countries representing some of the world’s largest brands along with hundreds of other large, small and medium-sized enterprises participating in the UN Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.  

Related Topics
UN Global Compact Sustainable Development Goals SDGs High-level meeting UN United Nations WTO
Share this story
Previous article
Tussle over the Akorino underlines their unstated political significance
Next article
Premiership clubs warn of bankruptcies without government aid

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Premiership clubs warn of bankruptcies without government aid
Premiership clubs warn of bankruptcies without government aid

LATEST STORIES

Ruto could be creating his path out of Jubilee
Ruto could be creating his path out of Jubilee

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Agony of man walking with 3 bullets lodged in his shinbone

Agony of man walking with 3 bullets lodged in his shinbone
Simon Oyeng’ 15 minutes ago
11 kitchen garden ideas for gardeners with tiny spaces

11 kitchen garden ideas for gardeners with tiny spaces
Gardy Chacha 15 minutes ago
Kienyeji chicken almost broke my love for business

Kienyeji chicken almost broke my love for business
Odeo Sirari 1 hour ago
The secret lives of Omar Lali and Tecra Muigai

The secret lives of Omar Lali and Tecra Muigai
Daniel Wesangula 2 hours ago

Read More

High Court orders Kicomi to pay Trust Bank Sh79m

Business News

High Court orders Kicomi to pay Trust Bank Sh79m

High Court orders Kicomi to pay Trust Bank Sh79m

Airline passengers want to see barriers to boost confidence

Business News

Airline passengers want to see barriers to boost confidence

Airline passengers want to see barriers to boost confidence

Amina Mohamed says she will focus on climate change as WTO head

Business News

Amina Mohamed says she will focus on climate change as WTO head

Amina Mohamed says she will focus on climate change as WTO head

More options should be explored to unlock credit access by SMEs

Business News

More options should be explored to unlock credit access by SMEs

More options should be explored to unlock credit access by SMEs

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.