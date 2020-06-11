Business leaders pledge support for multilateralism as the United Nations turns 75

27 Chief Executive Officers from Kenya have signed a Statement from Business Leaders for Renewed Global Cooperation, showing support for the United Nations and inclusive multilateralism.

The Statement of support – including the full list of CEO supporters – was presented to UN Secretary-General António Guterres by Sanda Ojiambo, the CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, at the opening of the Private Sector Forum on the sidelines of the High-level meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

“The Statement is a resounding endorsement of inclusive multilateralism. In no uncertain terms, it says that cooperation must cross borders, sectors and generations for us to adapt to changing circumstances,” said Sanda Ojiambo. “In the course of just one month after we issued the Statement, it has been signed by 1,294 CEOs from large, medium and small enterprises in virtually every industry and region. We deeply appreciate their commitment to global cooperation at a pivotal time for the UN and the world at large.”

The 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations comes at a time of unprecedented disruption and global transformation, serving as a stark reminder that international cooperation must be mobilised across borders, sectors and generations to adapt to changing circumstances.

“We, the business peoples, recognize that peace, justice and strong institutions are beneficial to the long-term viability of our organizations and are foundational for upholding the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Now is our opportunity to learn from our collective experiences to realign behind the mission of the UN and steer our world onto a more equitable, inclusive and sustainable path. We are in this together — and we are united in the business of a better world,” read the Statement.

The Private Sector Forum was the first in a series of three events on the sidelines of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly organised by the UN Global Compact to promote principled business and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The CEO Statement also supports the objectives of Sustainable Development Goal 16: to promote peace, justice and strong institutions.

Through the UN Global Compact’s Action Platform on Goal 16, interviews with 60 senior executives in June and July revealed that they believe good governance lies at the heart of good business, alongside environmental and social issues.

The Statement has attracted signatures from business leaders from more than 100 countries representing some of the world’s largest brands along with hundreds of other large, small and medium-sized enterprises participating in the UN Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.