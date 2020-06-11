New digital platform to ease NSE transactions

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has launched an instant messaging application that responds directly and automatically to inquiries from investors to enhance their participation.

"The ChatBot is a digital assistant that provides a conversational interface for investors supporting investors as they conduct various financial markets transactions on the NSE," the bourse said in a statement.

The Artificial Intelligence powered mobile application, ChatBot, will provide users with convenient, faster and real-time access to data and information from the operator.

The platform will support investors in buying and selling stocks, tracking stock prices, generating statements and making funds transfers.

The ChatBot will enable investors track their portfolio as well as allow them to link their brokerage accounts with their NSE mobile application.

''With the chat box, investors in our market can access on-demand market information, news and events on the activities of the Exchange and the various products and instruments that are listed and traded on it,” said NSE CEO Geoffrey Odundo.

He added that the product will help minimise physical trading at the bourse in line with Covid-19 protocol to contain spread of the virus.

"Our new strategy focuses on leveraging technology and innovation to enhance market participation among all our investors," said Odundo.

Kenya’s security exchange is the second in Africa to launch the product after Nigeria which unveiled their Facebook enabled chat box in 2018.