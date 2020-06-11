KTDA to set up Japanese tea factory

×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Central Coast Eastern Nairobi North Eastern Nyanza Rift Valley Western Business News Stocks Financial Standard Africa Asia America Europe Weird News Editorial Commentary Letters Crazy World Features Entertainment Money & Careers Health & Science Sci & Tech Home & Away Generation Next Cartoon Education Pointblank Environment Travel & Destination Columns Kipkoech Tanui uReport Kiambu Murang'a Nyandarua Kirinyaga Nyeri Baringo Bomet Elgeyo Kajiado Kericho Laikipia Nakuru Nandi Narok Samburu Trans Nzoia Turkana Mombasa Kwale Kilifi Tanariver Taita Taveta Kakamega Vihiga Bungoma Busia Siaya Kisumu Homabay Migori Kisii Nyamira Nairobi Uasin Gishu West Pokot Sunday Magazine The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Education and Training Health and Environment Insurance and Financial Security Housing Current Affairs Humour Makau Mutua David Oginde Clay Muganda Comand Your Morning Mohamed Wehliye Wednesday Life Alexander Chagema Arts & Culture Kamotho Waiganjo Barrack Muluka Xn Iraki Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma Branding Voice KCB Fredrick Ogola Sunday Magazine Wanja Kavengi Njoki Kaigai David Oginde Ken Opalo Daisy Maritim Houghton Irungu Hustle News Group Stages Round of 16 Quarter Finals Semi Finals Finals Third Place play-offs Opinion Dr Pesa Podcasts Round Table Sepetuko Eve Woman Ramadhan Special Fact Check Correction Explainers The Standard Insider Blog E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Central
Coast
Eastern
Nairobi
North Eastern
Nyanza
Rift Valley
Western
Business News
Stocks
Financial Standard
Africa
Asia
America
Europe
Weird News
Editorial
Commentary
Letters
Crazy World
Features
Entertainment
Money & Careers
Health & Science
Sci & Tech
Home & Away
Generation Next
Cartoon
Education
Pointblank
Environment
Travel & Destination
Columns
Kipkoech Tanui
uReport
Kiambu
Murang'a
Nyandarua
Kirinyaga
Nyeri
Baringo
Bomet
Elgeyo
Kajiado
Kericho
Laikipia
Nakuru
Nandi
Narok
Samburu
Trans Nzoia
Turkana
Mombasa
Kwale
Kilifi
Tanariver
Taita Taveta
Kakamega
Vihiga
Bungoma
Busia
Siaya
Kisumu
Homabay
Migori
Kisii
Nyamira
Nairobi
Uasin Gishu
West Pokot
Sunday Magazine
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Education and Training
Health and Environment
Insurance and Financial
Security
Housing
Current Affairs
Humour
Makau Mutua
David Oginde
Clay Muganda
Comand Your Morning
Mohamed Wehliye
Wednesday Life
Alexander Chagema
Arts & Culture
Kamotho Waiganjo
Barrack Muluka
Xn Iraki
Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma
Branding Voice
KCB
Fredrick Ogola
Sunday Magazine
Wanja Kavengi
Njoki Kaigai
David Oginde
Ken Opalo
Daisy Maritim
Houghton Irungu
Hustle
News
Group Stages
Round of 16
Quarter Finals
Semi Finals
Finals
Third Place play-offs
Opinion
Dr Pesa
Podcasts
Round Table
Sepetuko
Eve Woman
Ramadhan Special
Fact Check
Correction
Explainers
The Standard Insider
Blog
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KTDA to set up Japanese tea factory

By Samuel Njogu | September 18th 2020 at 12:35:00 GMT +0300

The Kenya Tea Development Agency Limited (KTDA) is in the final stages of setting up Africa’s first Japanese specialty green tea production factory as part of its long-term product diversification strategy.

The factory, which will be located at the organization’s Kangaita Tea Farm in Kirinyaga County, will be used to pilot the processing of the specialised Japanese Sencha Green Tea which on average fetches a higher price, in the market than traditional black CTC tea.

Speaking after a progress tour of the factory, KTDA Management Services Managing Director, Alfred Njagi, said the project is a collaborative effort between the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), and KTDA, whose success will be rolled out to other factories.

“With Kenya being the third-largest producer of tea in the world, KTDA is in the process of diversifying the kind of products we are putting in the market; having started with Orthodox tea and now green tea. This particular plant will process a special type of green tea called Sencha. When successful, this project will be rolled out to the smallholder tea factories.

“The project will cost Sh330 million. We got funding from JICA to the tune of Sh150 million and the balance coming from KTDA Holdings. We are grateful to the Japanese Government for helping fund this project so that we can diversify the products that smallholder tea farmers process in order to ensure that they are cushioned against the fluctuations of black CTC tea prices.” he said.

Part of the project will involve mechanised green leaf plucking as the production of Japanese Sencha Green Tea demands a certain type of leaf quality to go through the processing plant. KTDA has been testing mechanised plucking at the farm, by ensuring tea bushes are prepared for the process when production starts next year.

 “One of the requirements of processing Japanese Sencha Green Tea is that it should be delivered to the factory within one hour of plucking; it is, therefore, necessary for us to use mechanized plucking to attain the right quality of green leaf and have it delivered to the factory within the shortest time possible. The machine is efficient in that we can get the required amount of green leaf as per the processing requirement of the factory,” Jared Onduso, Assistant Manager in charge of tea harvesting.

Construction work for the factory started in August last year and was complete by February this year. KTDA projects the factory to be operational in the second quarter of 2021, with the installation of production lines by Japanese engineers having been delayed owing to the travel disruptions that were occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics
KTDA
Share this story
Previous article
Chipper in money transfer deal with AS Roma
Next article
Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed releases guidelines for sports resumption in the country

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed releases guidelines for sports resumption in the country
Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed releases guidelines for sports resumption in the country

LATEST STORIES

Intrigues behind senate vote
Intrigues behind senate vote

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

After fight for cash, reality of county spending bites

After fight for cash, reality of county spending bites
Awal Mohammed 1 hour ago
From hawking to building a strawberry empire: Couple’s journey of resilience

From hawking to building a strawberry empire: Couple’s journey of resilience
Lydiah Nyawira 1 hour ago
Danger from unexpected quarters

Danger from unexpected quarters
Judah Ben-Hur 3 hours ago
Uhuru: Support plans to reopen our schools

Uhuru: Support plans to reopen our schools
Augustine Oduor 15 hours ago

Read More

Kenya has legroom to continue borrowing, says Yatani

Business News

Kenya has legroom to continue borrowing, says Yatani

Kenya has legroom to continue borrowing, says Yatani

How a furniture manufacturer turned to home office furniture

Business News

How a furniture manufacturer turned to home office furniture

How a furniture manufacturer turned to home office furniture

Chipper in money transfer deal with AS Roma

Business News

Chipper in money transfer deal with AS Roma

Chipper in money transfer deal with AS Roma

Foreign investors troop back to NSE

Business News

Foreign investors troop back to NSE

Foreign investors troop back to NSE

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.