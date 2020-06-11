Tech firm Gorilla picks Kenyan to head its regional operations

Global technology services firm Gorilla Corporation has appointed a Kenyan, William Oduol (pictured) to head its operations in Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The company has opened new regional headquarters in Cape Town, South Africa with a local office in Nairobi to meet the demand for rapid growth.

Oduol is former Westcon-Comstor Group Africa chief executive and has held other senior positions with big brands including Safaricom and Microsoft, the company said in a statement.

“William is an experienced technology leader and brings more than 25 years of industry expertise to this role. He has held senior leadership roles driving partner and distribution excellence with many of the world’s most recognised brands,” it said.

Gorilla Corporation, a provider of vendor partner marketing services and technologies, said Oduol’s appointment will strengthen the company’s multi-country plan at a time when business is increasingly becoming virtual.

“This year has been characterised by increased demand for Gorilla solutions, services and technologies, which are now available to customers and partners across Americas, Europe, MEA and APAC regions,” said CEO Carlo Tortora Brayda.

“This expansion is in line with our strategy of expanding into the emerging markets that are expected to yield significant cost and revenue synergies. In Oduol, we have the right leader with the political capital, cultural experience and channel sales expertise in the region to drive our expansion and closely support our clients.”

“The expansion acknowledges Gorilla’s resilience and the potential of the Middle East and Africa.