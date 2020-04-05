Equity Bank boss caught up in fight over city property

Equity Group MD and CEO and chair Health Committee, Kenya Covid-19 Fund, Dr. James Mwangi. [Wilberforce Okwiri]

Equity Bank Chief Executive James Mwangi is embroiled in a court battle with a private company over a property in Muthaiga, Nairobi County. The firm, Mount Pleasant Ltd, has dragged the banker to court accusing him of trespass and using the police for an alleged forced entry. Documents filed before Nairobi’s Environment and Lands Court and seen by The Standard show that Mr Mwangi and Mount Pleasant Director Anverali Amershi are both laying claim to the property registered under Land Reference No 214/20/2. Mr Karmali claims he bought the three-acre land from former finance minister Arthur Magugu and his wife Margaret Wairimu at Sh130 million on July 21, 2006.

SEE ALSO: Equity CEO wins Oslo Business for Peace Award

According to the suit, the Magugus had used the property to secure an Sh10.5 million loan from National Bank of Kenya back in 1987 for a company named MDC Holdings Ltd. They allegedly bought the land in 1982. Karmali claims that MDC defaulted on the loan after which NBK sued it, seeking to recover the debt and interest which had accrued for 10 years. “The suit was wholly compromised by way of consent recorded in court by Justice Aaron Ringera on October 16, 2002, ordering the properties be sold by way of a private treaty on such terms to be negotiated and agreed by the parties,” Karmali claims in his papers filed in July this year. He says that he and the Magugus agreed that he would pay Sh5 million for the execution of the sale agreement and an additional Sh8 million rates to the defunct Nairobi City Council.Mount Pleasant was to pay the bank Sh75 million to offset the loan and the Magugus were to get Sh42 million.

SEE ALSO: Equity's James Mwangi wins 2020 Oslo Business for Peace Award

The former minister and NBK are claimed to have renegotiated the amount to be paid and the final figure released to NBK ended up being Sh90 million. Karmali says Magugu had started to subdivide the property into two - LR No 214/20/2/1 and LR No 214/20/2/2 but the plan fell by the wayside. He says his firm wrote to the Commissioner of Surveys in 2008 seeking to cancel the subdivision. He however did not pursue the same to the end. Court documents filed by Kuria Rimui and Kamau (KRK) advocates indicate that sometime in 2010, strangers visited the property requesting to view it but Mount Pleasant informed them it had no interest in disposing of the land. Three years on in 2013, Mount Pleasant guards were arrested after one John Birech filed an encroachment complaint that the company had encroached on LR No 214/20/2/1 and LR No 214/20/2/2. Birech was subsequently charged with forgery but the court acquitted him on July 5, 2019, after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case against him.

SEE ALSO: Equity Bank profits drop to Sh9 billion