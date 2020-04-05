';
Airlines resume international flights to Nairobi hub

By Wainaina Wambu | July 27th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

More airlines have announced the resumption of international flights in and out of Nairobi starting next week, after over four months hiatus owing to the global Covid-19 pandemic. 

Qatar Airways, Emirates, Air France, KLM and British Airways have confirmed they would resume flights to Nairobi in the first week of August. 

This comes amid reports that Kenya Airways, which lost about Sh10 billion in revenue as a result of the pandemic, would drop direct flights to the US and China, when it resumes international flights. 

Qatar Airways said that it would resume operations from Nairobi on August 3 with 14 weekly flights. The international carriers said they would resume operations with stringent measures and adherence to guidelines by host governments.

Emirates said it would resume operations tomorrow with a "repatriation flight." "We are pleased to inform you that Emirates will be operating a repatriation flight on Tuesday 28, July, and in addition, purchase can be made for onward destinations as long as passengers are compliant with the respective country's regulations," said Emirates in an announcement. 

Air France will resume flights on August 6, with one flight to Paris every Friday. KLM has set August 3, as the resumption date with four weekly flights.

British Airways also announced it will resume on August 1, with four weekly flights. There are fears airlines might hike fares to cover the losses made during the suspension of the flights.

The airline industry has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic with millions of jobs lost.

The International Air Transport Association in its financial outlook last month said airlines could post a -20.1 per cent profit margin this year, losing Sh8.5 trillion ($84.3 billion).

Covid 19 Time Series

 

