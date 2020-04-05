SEE ALSO: The dying wallet amid contactless paymentEmirates said it would resume operations tomorrow with a "repatriation flight." "We are pleased to inform you that Emirates will be operating a repatriation flight on Tuesday 28, July, and in addition, purchase can be made for onward destinations as long as passengers are compliant with the respective country's regulations," said Emirates in an announcement. Air France will resume flights on August 6, with one flight to Paris every Friday. KLM has set August 3, as the resumption date with four weekly flights. British Airways also announced it will resume on August 1, with four weekly flights. There are fears airlines might hike fares to cover the losses made during the suspension of the flights. The airline industry has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic with millions of jobs lost. The International Air Transport Association in its financial outlook last month said airlines could post a -20.1 per cent profit margin this year, losing Sh8.5 trillion ($84.3 billion).
