';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Tech entrepreneur Dorcas Muthoni joins HF Group Board

By Fredrick Obura | July 16th 2020 at 12:25:32 GMT +0300

Dorcas Muthoni
NAIROBI, KENYA: Tech entrepreneur Dr. Dorcas Muthoni has joined HF Group Board as a non-executive director of its mortgage subsidiary, HFC, effective May.

Muthoni is the founder of OpenWorld limited, a software consulting company that she started at the age of 24. She has over 20 years experience and demonstrated ability to use technology to solve business problems and deliver bottom-line results.

The firm, which she started in 2005 provides open source software, special business applications, information and technology service management and server and consultancy solutions.

"My dream was always to run my own Pan-African company and inspire younger girls to do the same in future," says Dorcas in a previous interview with the Standard.

Apart from that, the go-getter also runs a technology mentorship programme for girls in high school.

"I want women to fall in love with technology. Women have to embrace technology to advance in their careers. We encourage high school girls with an interest in computing careers to pursue their dreams and build fulfilling careers," says Dorcas.

The mentorship programme was birthed in August 2004, after the Software Freedom Day was launched.

Meanwhile, Dr. Steve Omenge Mainda has retired as the Chairman and Non-Executive Director of HF Group. He joined the institution in 2009 and under his stewardship, the company has grown and achieved milestones including rights issue in 2015, the redemption of tranche 1 and2 of the 10 billion corporate bond in 2017 and 2019 respectively, and reorganization of the company in 2015.

Related Topics
Dorcas Muthoni AfChix openworld HF Group
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Another body retrieved as Sonko calls on mothers to seek help
Another body retrieved as Sonko calls on mothers to seek help

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The sad sunset days of Ohangla songbird

The sad sunset days of Ohangla songbird
A step at a time, Asbel Kiprop is battling to rise again

A step at a time, Asbel Kiprop is battling to rise again
What Kabogo thinks of President Uhuru

What Kabogo thinks of President Uhuru
Schools turning from goldmine to graveyard of money for investors

Schools turning from goldmine to graveyard of money for investors

Read More

One in three UK firms to axe staff in the next three months

Money & Careers

One in three UK firms to axe staff in the next three months

One in three UK firms to axe staff in the next three months due to pandemic
Candidates for WTO chief urge quick vetting of next leader

Money & Careers

Candidates for WTO chief urge quick vetting of next leader

Candidates for WTO chief urge quick vetting of next leader amid 'deep crisis'
CoB directs Waiguru to comply with budget law

Money & Careers

CoB directs Waiguru to comply with budget law

CoB directs Waiguru to comply with budget law
Farmers get rice seeds after incurring Sh4m loss

Money & Careers

Farmers get rice seeds after incurring Sh4m loss

Farmers get rice seeds after incurring Sh4m loss
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.