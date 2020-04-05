';
Badi, Sonko war of words escalate over Westland’s grabbed land

By Josephat Thiong'o | July 16th 2020 at 11:47:53 GMT +0300

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Governor Mike Sonko has dismissed the team led by Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General Mohammed Badi during Monday's repossession of a plot in Westlands, Nairobi, as 'busy bodies.'

Clad in full military regalia, Maj-Gen Badi visited the land in Highridge, Nairobi, said to have been earmarked for a clinic, but which had been converted into a garage and parking lot.

Badi ordered that the land reverts to the Ministry of Health.

SEE ALSO: Governor Mike Sonko grilling put off

“This is now public land. Any private developer found here should be arrested and prosecuted. We cannot continue having a system where some individuals think they are greater than the law and the State,” said Badi, who was accompanied by Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi and area MCA Jayendra Malde. 

On Wednesday, Sonko took a swipe at the leaders terming them “busy bodies” out to play bad politics and blame games over suspected grabbed public land and utilities in Westlands Sub-county.

“Being silent is not being foolish. I have just seen some busy bodies trying to play bad politics and blame games on Highridge public hospital land and other public utilities in Westlands constituency,” said Sonko.

The city boss challenged the leaders to also visit South C, where he claimed a businessman was constructing a mall on county land earmarked for a nursery school and public playground.

During Monday's incident, Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang' claimed that cartels at City Hall were behind the grabbing of public land in Nairobi.

SEE ALSO: Sonko downplays Badi order on land

Malde said he had tried to repossess the disputed plot, but encountered resistance from “powerful individuals”.

