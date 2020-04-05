Mr. Christopher Kulei joins Standard Group Board

Mr. Christopher Kulei, Standard Group’s Non-Executive Director (PHOTO: Courtesy)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Standard Group Plc has appointed Mr. Christopher Kulei as a non-executive director with effect from July 14. Mr. Kulei is an Executive Director at the Sian Roses Group of farms where he also sits in the marketing and operations committee. He also serves as a non-executive director of Chemusian farm, Liason Group, and the Kenya Flower Council. Mr. Kulei has experience in a broad spectrum of fields and has a passion for agriculture having worked in one of Kenya’s signature industries for the past decade.

He holds a Master’s degree in International Politics and Economics from Kingstone University (UK) and a Bachelor’s degree in business management from Hult International School London. “The Board takes this opportunity to welcome and congratulate Mr. Kulei on his appointment,” says Standard Group PLC Secretary Millicent Ngetich. Standard Group, a leading media house in the country reported double-digit growth in all its broadcast divisions in 2019 with Radio Maisha, KTN News, and KTN Home recording 22 per cent, 11 per cent and 18 per cent in audience growth respectively year-on-year. During the 2019 financial year, the company unveiled two new radio stations - Vybez Radio and Spice FM and two new TV stations - farmers' TV and Burudani TV. Spice FM and Vybez Radio are gaining traction among audiences with steady month-on-month growth and both are on track to break even ahead of the industry average of three years. The media house also produces the Standard Newspaper, The Nairobian, and several digital products.

