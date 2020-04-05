';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Mr. Christopher Kulei joins Standard Group Board

By Fredrick Obura | July 15th 2020 at 08:25:51 GMT +0300

Mr. Christopher Kulei, Standard Group’s Non-Executive Director (PHOTO: Courtesy)

 
 
NAIROBI, KENYA: The Standard Group Plc has appointed Mr. Christopher Kulei as a non-executive director with effect from July 14.

Mr. Kulei is an Executive Director at the Sian Roses Group of farms where he also sits in the marketing and operations committee. He also serves as a non-executive director of Chemusian farm, Liason Group, and the Kenya Flower Council.

Mr. Kulei has experience in a broad spectrum of fields and has a passion for agriculture having worked in one of Kenya’s signature industries for the past decade.

SEE ALSO: Standard, Safaricom in pact to sell digital newspapers

He holds a Master’s degree in International Politics and Economics from Kingstone University (UK) and a Bachelor’s degree in business management from Hult International School London.

“The Board takes this opportunity to welcome and congratulate Mr. Kulei on his appointment,” says Standard Group PLC Secretary Millicent Ngetich.

Standard Group, a leading media house in the country reported double-digit growth in all its broadcast divisions in 2019 with Radio Maisha, KTN News, and KTN Home recording 22 per cent, 11 per cent and 18 per cent in audience growth respectively year-on-year.

During the 2019 financial year, the company unveiled two new radio stations - Vybez Radio and Spice FM and two new TV stations - farmers' TV and Burudani TV.

Spice FM and Vybez Radio are gaining traction among audiences with steady month-on-month growth and both are on track to break even ahead of the industry average of three years. The media house also produces the Standard Newspaper, The Nairobian, and several digital products.

Standard Group Headquarter in Nairobi (PHOTO: Courtesy)

SEE ALSO: Standard reporter wins award after highlighting plight of medical insurers

Related Topics
Standard Group Kenya Flower Council
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

EACC arrests former KPC employees over Sh30m scandal
EACC arrests former KPC employees over Sh30m scandal

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Let’s face the truth of living a lie on graft war

Let’s face the truth of living a lie on graft war
My Sh50 startup journey

My Sh50 startup journey
I struck gold after 15 failed businesses

I struck gold after 15 failed businesses
Money rules you can bend and still win

Money rules you can bend and still win

Read More

Calls for collaboration as world marks youth skills day

Money & Careers

Calls for collaboration as world marks youth skills day

Calls for collaboration as world marks youth skills day

Kenyan shilling weakens

Money & Careers

Kenyan shilling weakens

Kenyan shilling weakens on uptick in energy sector demand
Waiguru cries for help over budget cuts

Money & Careers

Waiguru cries for help over budget cuts

Waiguru cries for help over budget cuts
Kiprono Kittony to head NSE board

Money & Careers

Kiprono Kittony to head NSE board

Kiprono Kittony to head NSE board
Feedback