Act fast on Kemsa tender irregularities claims, says NACC

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Network Action against Corruption (NACC) is calling for a speedy conclusion of investigations into the misuse of funds meant to enhance prevention of Covid-19 in the country. The anti-corruption intelligence body says it has Information from the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency, procurement review authority, auditor general’s office, audited accounts report and suppliers financial statements on the misuse of funds meant to enhance prevention of Covid-19. According to an official statement from NAAC Chief Executive Officer Dr Godwin Agutu, the fraud claim at Kemsa started when cartels tendered to supply the face masks allegedly fetched at Sh1,800 and sold to Kemsa at Sh4000. “The actual price could be Sh600 translating to an average of Sh50 per mask,” he says.

“The Kemsa procurement floated tenders among them the Kemsa DP/156/2019-2020, DP/88/2019-20, DP 91/2019-20 where suppliers after being awarded contracts are then cancelled unprocedurally without the procurement evaluation committee’s approval or minutes, the tenders are mismanaged and records mishandled,” he says. Besides the speedy conclusion of investigations at Kemsa, NACC also wants report by the Parliament on the same be made public since the matters are of public interest and touching on public funds. While outlining government priorities for the 2020/21 Financial Year, President Uhuru Kenyatta warned against corruption saying there is no room for the vices in his administration. “It is the directive of the President for the fight against corruption through institutions, individuals and any other channel available, NAAC as an institution will collaborate evidences and or report to the EACC for a quicker action.”