Huduma centers to be closed down temporarily

Services will be temporarily halted across Huduma centres in Nairobi to provide room for fumigation. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Public service and gender, the closure will take place in different dates across Huduma centres. “Taking in to account the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Nairobi in the past week and the high number of customer traffic we are experiencing we will be temporarily closing Nairobi Huduma centre for fumigation, We will start with Huduma Centre GPO on 14,” reads the statement. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported on Monday 189 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 10,294.

Out of the 189 new cases, 147 come from Nairobi County bringing the total to 5,637 followed by Mombasa at 1,728 cases.