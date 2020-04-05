Low-down on top candidates in race for next WTO chief job

SEE ALSO: Kenya nominates CS Mohamed for WTO Director-General postJesus Seade (Mexico), 73, senior trade official in the Mexican government Seade helped found the WTO in the early 1990s and led his government’s negotiating team to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement. He previously worked at the International Monetary Fund and at universities in Hong Kong. Hamid Mamdouh (Egypt), 67, Geneva-based lawyer Former trade negotiator for Egypt and ex-WTO official who helped draft an agreement on trade in services in the landmark Uruguay Round deal - an experience that he said gave him essential “bridge-building” skills. Mamdouh is currently advising the G20 presidency, Saudi Arabia, on trade and investment matters. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Nigeria), 66, board chair of global vaccine alliance Gavi
Okonjo-Iweala is an economist and development specialist who has served as Nigeria's foreign minister and finance minister and as a managing director of the World Bank. The former Harvard and MIT student's work has involved efforts to make immunisation programmes financially sustainable. A document showed she has regional backing from West Africa and she told Reuters she has "strong support" from the continent, including an endorsement from former Liberian president Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. Tudor Ulianovschi (Moldova), 37, ex-foreign minister Ulianovschi, fluent in four languages, was foreign minister in 2018-2019 and formerly a diplomat, with a 2016-2018 posting as Moldovan ambassador in Switzerland, covering also the WTO. Yoo Myung-hee (South Korea), 53, trade minister South Korea's first female trade minister previously led the renegotiation of a trade deal with the United States and worked on Seoul's trade pacts with Singapore and ASEAN. Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri (Saudi Arabia) Al-Tuwaijri, who studied aeronautics and business, was a Saudi Air Force pilot before working for a number of banks. He became minister of economy and state planning from 2017 until he was relieved of his post in March. He has also been on the board of directors at Saudi Aramco, Saudi Railways and Saudi Arabian Airlines. Liam Fox (Britain), 58, MP A former defence minister as well as an ex-doctor and staunch Eurosceptic, Fox campaigned for Britain to leave the European Union and, after the Brexit vote, became secretary of state for international trade, but lost his position a year ago.