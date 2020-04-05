Tesla extends rally, up over 60 per cent in two weeks

SEE ALSO: Musk says Tesla 'Battery Day', shareholder meet likely on Sept. 15With its market capitalization now at $310 billion, Tesla would be among the most valuable companies ever added to the S&P 500. It would be more valuable than 95 per cent of the index’s existing components and about even with Procter & Gamble Co. Adding Tesla to the S&P 500 would have a major impact on investment funds that track the index, forcing them to buy tens of billions of dollars worth of Tesla’s stock. Since late June, demand for bullish call options on Tesla shares has been greater than demand for protective put options, which traders warn is a sign of exuberance. Tesla on Friday set its annual shareholder meeting for Sept. 22 at its Fremont factory in California. The same day would also be “Battery Day,” when Tesla it is expected to reveal significant advances in battery technology. Tesla’s stock rose as much as 16 per cent earlier on Monday, and it has gained about 600 per cent over the past year.