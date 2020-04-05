';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Lawyers file suit at EAC court to block Kenya-US trade deal

By Kamau Muthoni | July 13th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

President Uhuru Kenyatta meets with President Donald Trump at the White House, Washington DC.
Kenya’s free trade deal with the United States of America (US) has been challenged before the East Africa Court of Justice days after the two countries opened negotiations on duty-free imports.

Two lawyers, Christopher Oyieko and Emily Osiemo, want the regional court to invalidate the free trade agreement (FTA), claiming that it goes against Kenya’s treaty with the other East African Community (EAC) partners.

According to the two, the agreement between Kenya and the US will lead to a flooded market, with Uganda and Tanzania being the biggest casualties.

In the case filed against Kenya’s Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and EAC Secretary-General Liberat Mfumukeko, the applicants allege that the agreement exposes the region to a flood of imported goods from the US.

SEE ALSO: Counting the burials: Africa scrambles to track Covid-19

“The actions of the second respondent (Mfumukeko) violate Article 72(3) of the protocol on establishment of the East African Community Common Market for failing to ensure the council puts in place a mechanism for the coordination of trade relations with third parties,” the suit reads.

In February, Kenya and the US announced they were pursuing an FTA that would be used as a model for similar deals between America and other African countries.

According to the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, the Kenya-US FTA replaces the Africa Growth and Opportunities Act (Agoa), which is set to expire in 2025.

Agoa was signed by US President Bill Clinton as a 15-year trade pact allowing exporters from Africa and several other developing countries duty-free access to the US market.

President Barack Obama extended it to 2025 during his visit to Kenya in 2015.

SEE ALSO: Caretaker held for hiding teens to party

In the proposed objectives that guided the negotiations, Kenya said the new deal is compatible with the World Trade Organisation framework.

“Any EAC partner states that did not participate in these negotiations at the outset should be allowed to join, subject to terms and conditions already agreed or accede to the concluded free trade agreement,” states the document.

In the deal which is now being challenged before the court, Kenya agreed to lift its decade-long sanction against US wheat. Kenya had for 12 years blocked importation of the cereal from three states due to a wheat disease known as flag smut.

Worsened relations

The lawyers want the court to annul the deal and, in particular, prohibit the US from exporting its wheat and grains to Kenya.

SEE ALSO: Uhuru might have to reimpose lockdown

“The first respondent (AG) failed and neglected to engage the EAC secretary-general and the council on trade relations and failed to promote the participation of other EAC community partner states in the FTA agreement with USA,” they argue.

Kenya’s move to enter a bilateral trade pact with the US and the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic on the region have worsened the decline of trade and diplomatic lethargy within the EAC.

Experts now fear that the EAC, one of the world’s most progressive economic blocs, is headed for disintegration.

The two governments argue that the trade deal is crucial for the two countries and will benefit the region.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we look forward to negotiating and concluding a comprehensive, high-standard agreement with Kenya that can serve as a model for additional agreements across Africa,” said US Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer in a joint statement last Tuesday.

“We believe this agreement with Kenya will complement Africa’s regional integration efforts, including in the EAC and the landmark African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the United States pledges its continued support to help the AfCFTA achieve its fullest potential.”

Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina said a predictable free trade agreement would increase Kenya’s exports to the US and bring new foreign direct investment to the country.

“Kenya and the United States have strong trade relations demonstrated by growing exports and imports which have increased over the years,” said Ms Maina in the statement.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics indicates Kenya’s exports to the EAC stood at Sh140 billion last year against imports of Sh66.4 billion.

Exports to the rest of Africa stood at Sh224 billion against imports of Sh168 billion.

This indicates Kenya enjoys more favourable trade within Africa than with the US.

Related Topics
Kenya-US trade US duty-free imports
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Mystery as Argentine sailors infected with virus after 35 days at sea
Mystery as Argentine sailors infected with virus after 35 days at sea

LATEST STORIES

Panic at PSC over coronavirus infections
Panic at PSC over coronavirus infections

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Red alert as blue-chip firms lose shine at NSE

Red alert as blue-chip firms lose shine at NSE
State took the lazy option on schools crisis, now experts say

State took the lazy option on schools crisis, now experts say

Why time is ripe for Kenya to cash in on new export options ­

Why time is ripe for Kenya to cash in on new export options ­
Declaring 2020 a lost year was an error of judgement

Declaring 2020 a lost year was an error of judgement

Read More

Bank vaults brim with cheap money

Business

Bank vaults brim with cheap money

Bank vaults brim with cheap money
Board clears Kemsa in Sh1b tender deal

Business

Board clears Kemsa in Sh1b tender deal

Board clears Kemsa in Sh1b tender deal

Kittony picked to head NSE board

Business

Kittony picked to head NSE board

Kittony picked to head NSE board
Uncertainty over free trade in Africa amid Covid crisis

Business

Uncertainty over free trade in Africa amid Covid crisis

Uncertainty over free trade in Africa amid Covid crisis
Feedback