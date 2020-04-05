';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Algeria tightens travel restrictions to limit coronavirus infections

By Reuters | July 10th 2020 at 02:51:03 GMT +0300

Algeria has reimposed travel restrictions from Friday and increase testing in a bid to stop a rise in novel coronavirus infections, the government said on Thursday.

Under the measure, citizens will be barred from traveling to and from 29 provinces including the capital, Algiers, for a week starting on Friday, the government said in a statement after a meeting chaired by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to discuss the health situation.

The authorities last month eased restrictions, shortening a curfew to 8pm to 5am from 7pm to 7am in those provinces and ending it in the remaining 19.  

Related Topics
Travel Restrictions Coronavirus Lockdown COVID-19
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Auctions dog Uber ChapChap drivers
Auctions dog Uber ChapChap drivers

LATEST STORIES

Former Cabinet Minister dies
Former Cabinet Minister dies

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Retirement blues: Unlike footballers, rugby players don’t ‘omba serikali’

Retirement blues: Unlike footballers, rugby players don’t ‘omba serikali’
I ignored anti-smoking warnings, now I use a machine to speak

I ignored anti-smoking warnings, now I use a machine to speak
Enough of these naked and toilet Zoom meetings!

Enough of these naked and toilet Zoom meetings!
Don’t blame women for your sorry sexless life

Don’t blame women for your sorry sexless life

Read More

Illegal ivory trade shrinks while pangolin trafficking booms, UN says

Business News

Illegal ivory trade shrinks while pangolin trafficking booms, UN says

Illegal ivory trade shrinks while pangolin trafficking booms, UN says
Cash flows into China funds fuel fears of 2015 boom-bust repeat

Business News

Cash flows into China funds fuel fears of 2015 boom-bust repeat

Cash flows into China funds fuel fears of 2015 boom-bust repeat
Auctions dog Uber ChapChap drivers

Business News

Auctions dog Uber ChapChap drivers

Taxi drivers face auctioneers after virus hits business
Taxi drivers face auctioneers after virus hits business

Business News

Taxi drivers face auctioneers after virus hits business

Taxi drivers face auctioneers after virus hits business
Feedback