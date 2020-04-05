Algeria tightens travel restrictions to limit coronavirus infections

Algeria has reimposed travel restrictions from Friday and increase testing in a bid to stop a rise in novel coronavirus infections, the government said on Thursday. Under the measure, citizens will be barred from traveling to and from 29 provinces including the capital, Algiers, for a week starting on Friday, the government said in a statement after a meeting chaired by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to discuss the health situation. The authorities last month eased restrictions, shortening a curfew to 8pm to 5am from 7pm to 7am in those provinces and ending it in the remaining 19.