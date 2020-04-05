';
KenGen MD Rebecca Miano joins World Bank Group's Advisory Council

By Sara Okuoro | July 10th 2020 at 01:41:00 GMT +0300

KenGen MD Rebecca Miano.
Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen), Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Miano has joined the World Bank Group’s Advisory Council on Gender and Development.

Miano, who is also the brain child of the company’s Pink Energy Initiative becomes a member of the Advisory Council composed of distinguished representatives of government ministries, the private sector, academia and non-profit institutions.

Members of the Advisory Council are tasked with looking into progress and constraints to gender equality globally and providing feedback and guidance of the bank’s work on gender equality and women’s voice.

Since its inception in 2011, the Council has been instrumental in helping the bank to strengthen its contributions towards closing gaps between men and women.

SEE ALSO: CBK forex reserves up to 11-month high

Miano said she was honoured for the consideration and was looking forward to join other preeminent members.

The Advisory Council provides an opportunity to members to influence the direction of the work for the institution and ensuring more focus on results and outcomes aimed at reducing gaps between men and women which is necessary for ending extreme poverty by 2030 and promoting shared prosperity.  

Her appointment to the Advisory Council is for a period of two years starting July 2020.

