';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Falling returns lead TransCentury to delist from NSE

By Frankline Sunday | July 10th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Investment firm TransCentury is set to delist from the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) as it seeks new strategies to reverse dwindling fortunes. 

The company’s shareholders will meet at the end of this month for an Annual General Meeting to vote on the delisting plan.

The company had been listed on the NSE’s Alternative Investment Segment (AIMS) less than a decade since going public. 

SEE ALSO: Insecurity: Who will hear the cry from Marsabit?

“The recommendation is in line with the ongoing strategic initiatives anchored on delivery of commercial opportunities, debt profiling, fundraising and accelerating execution of emerging opportunities,” said the firm in a statement yesterday. 

The delisting comes on the back of falling revenues that have eroded the firm’s capital base over the years, wiping out billions of shillings in shareholder value.

TransCentury floated 375 million shares in 2011 at the introductory price of Sh50 per share, putting the company at a Sh18.7 billion valuation.

As at close of trading yesterday, shares were selling for Sh1.76, valuing the company at Sh660 million. 

The firm’s management says the move to delist has also been pushed by depressed liquidity in the capital markets, prompting search for other capital venues. 

SEE ALSO: For some firms, an umbrella was the only return until Covid struck

“While we have seen liquidity reduce in the capital markets across the region, we have also seen an increase in funding available for private and non-listed businesses, especially in the sectors that we focus on,” said TransCentury Group CEO Nganga Njiinu.” 

The firm recorded Sh297 million in profit after tax for the half year ended June 2019. This was after a debt restructuring deal saw its subsidiary, East African Cables, reduce its debt by Sh1.65 billion and a 10-year extension to the tenure of remaining debts.

Related Topics
TransCentury Nairobi Securities Exchange NSE
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

KQ shares put on hold at the bourse
KQ shares put on hold at the bourse

LATEST STORIES

Former Cabinet Minister dies
Former Cabinet Minister dies

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Retirement blues: Unlike footballers, rugby players don’t ‘omba serikali’

Retirement blues: Unlike footballers, rugby players don’t ‘omba serikali’
I ignored anti-smoking warnings, now I use a machine to speak

I ignored anti-smoking warnings, now I use a machine to speak
Enough of these naked and toilet Zoom meetings!

Enough of these naked and toilet Zoom meetings!
Don’t blame women for your sorry sexless life

Don’t blame women for your sorry sexless life

Read More

Algeria tightens travel restrictions to limit coronavirus infections

Business News

Algeria tightens travel restrictions to limit coronavirus infections

Algeria tightens travel restrictions to limit coronavirus infections
Illegal ivory trade shrinks while pangolin trafficking booms, UN says

Business News

Illegal ivory trade shrinks while pangolin trafficking booms, UN says

Illegal ivory trade shrinks while pangolin trafficking booms, UN says
Cash flows into China funds fuel fears of 2015 boom-bust repeat

Business News

Cash flows into China funds fuel fears of 2015 boom-bust repeat

Cash flows into China funds fuel fears of 2015 boom-bust repeat
Auctions dog Uber ChapChap drivers

Business News

Auctions dog Uber ChapChap drivers

Taxi drivers face auctioneers after virus hits business
Feedback