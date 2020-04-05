';
Fuel shortage hits Kisii, Nyamira towns

By Eric Abuga | July 9th 2020 at 03:41:50 GMT +0300

Locals queuing at Pebo filling station along the Kisii-Migori road. [Eric Abuga, Standard]
Most matatu operators, boda boda operators and car users have in the past been fighting for the little petrol available in filling stations both in Kisii and Nyamira towns.

Since Tuesday, there have been long queues forming at the fuel stations in the two towns with most car owners forced to park their vehicles in line.

Shell station has been the only filling pump in Kisii town offering reprieve for motorists.

Justine Monyancha who has been drivis to work in Nyamira town from Kemera market says he has been forced to use public service who have also hiked bus fare.

SEE ALSO: Oil dips as demand worries rise

"It is unlikely that we have fuel shortage, some unscrupulous business people could be targeting to increase fuel prices," said Monyancha.

Kisii Police Commander Jabel Munene says he will investigate claims by some locals that some business people are playing games.

"I am moving out to establish what cloud because of the shortage," said Munene.

[email protected]

