Creditors vote to liquidate Abraaj Kenya Advisers
It had billions worth of investment portfolio including in health care and restaurants spanning Africa. These investments included in Java, Avenue Hospital, Nairobi Women's Hospital but has since offloaded most of its stake. Last year, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) fined two entities of private equity firm Abraaj $315 million, which was the largest financial penalties it had ever imposed. In 2019 it notified the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of its intention to cease operation of licensed activities. The notice sought to assure operations of entities affiliated to it. "We wish to clarify that the company in liquidation will not affect the operations of any other entity that was affiliated to Abraaj Kenya Advisers Limited," it said.
