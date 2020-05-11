Principal Secretaries underscore role of tree in Kenya’s economy

Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang (Early Learning and Basic Education)

Kibuku Forest Station on Saturday played host to seven Principal Secretaries led by Belio Kipsang (Early Learning and Basic Education) for a tree planting activity that saw 3,000 mixed indigenous trees planted.The PSs Simon Nabukwesi (University Education and Research), Dr. Julius Jwan (Vocational and Technical training), Alfred Cheruiyot (Post Training and Skilled Development), Dr. Francis Owino (Industrialization), Harry Kimutai (Livestock), and Nancy Karigithu (Maritime and Shipping) were accompanied by a delegation of CEOs under Forest and Environment ministry for the planting exercise.Speaking at the sidelines of the tree planting, Kipsang emphasised the importance of the country partaking in tree planting, and nurturing trees just like children for optimal growth and survival.His counterparts who acknowledged forests play an important role in all sectors of the country’s economy hence the need to conserve, manage, and protect the resources echoed him.PS Karigithu observed that forests are a major influence in the maritime sector as water catchment areas for rivers, and lakes whose waters drain to the Indian ocean and thus drive Kenya's maritime economy.The Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests Patrick Kariuki applauded the initiative by all Ministries represented in supporting the Service to carry out its mandate and called for sustained relationships for the benefit of our environment and forests. He urged Kenyans to take up tree growing, in farmlands during this rainy season.Elsewhere, 700 tree seedlings were planted at Karura Forest (Sigiria Block) as part of the ongoing tree planting activities organized by KFS and the Ministry of Environment & Forestry.Speaking after the exercise, the Principal Secretary State Department of Trade Amb. Johnson Weru emphasised that the environment is a critical element in Kenya's international relations and should continue to be a priority during this rainy season.He pointed out the importance of Government agencies and departments working closely with other stakeholders in ensuring the target of 10 per cent tree cover in Kenya is attained by 2022.He also urged the youth to volunteer and engage in tree planting across the country for purposes of securing a better environment for the future generations.In addition, present at the exercise was the Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Conservation and Management) Charity Munyasya, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry Ag. Conservation Secretary Alfred Gichu, Nairobi County Ecosystem Conservator and members of Friends of Karura Community Forest Association (FKF-CFA).

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.