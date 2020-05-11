Kisii Assembly adopts Sh164 million supplementary budget

Kisii County Assembly has approved Sh164 million Supplementary Budget to fight Covid-19 pandemic.The Assembly members have also done away with some of their allowances amounting to Sh32 million to boost the county’s efforts in battling the pandemic. The county has also established a 300-bed quarantine centre at the Kisii School as part of the fight. Governor James Ongwae expressed concerns about the rising positive cases of corona virus which calls for a higher level of preparedness. “As a county, we continue to take measures to beef up the Government efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus,” he said. Ongwae together with the County Commissioner Stephen Kihara said they are working closely with their counterparts in Migori and Homa Bay County to ensure compliance of all Ministry of Health guidelines.

