Bamburi Cement profit dips on slowed cement consumption
Group Managing Director Seddiq Hassani stated that Bamburi Cement and Hima Cement remained resilient despite the challenging economic conditions in the region. "Despite market challenges, including the absence of sales to Rwanda through Hima, the shelving of major infrastructural projects such as Phase 2B of the SGR project, contraction of the Kenyan market and price erosion fuelled by aggressive competitive pressure; both Bamburi Cement and Hima Cement grew share while sustaining respective market leadership," he said. "The group's turnover at Sh36.8 billion was comparable to 2018 performance, an indication of our underlying competitive resilience." Cement production in Kenya dropped to 5.9 million tonnes in 2019 from 6.1 million tonnes in 2018. Consumption also declined by about 2.5 per cent. Bamburi's profit was also affected by higher finance costs, which more than doubled to Sh359 million in 2019 from Sh155 million in 2019. The firm remains cautious in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
