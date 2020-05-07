Government Principal Secretaries step out for tree planting exercise
SEE ALSO: Police in drinking spree heldHe added that the forests are of value to human livelihood in the mitigation of climate adversities such as floods and landslides currently experienced. The Chief Conservator of Forest Julius Kamau noted the importance of Ng'ong forest as a water catchment area and also for its economic value with regards to energy production for the country, as well as it's recreational and eco-tourism potential hence the need to conserve and protect the resource through fencing. He also called for more joint collaboration between Government and other non-state actors to partner with the Service for a sustained course towards the Nation's forestry agenda of rehabilitating forests and restoring degraded public land. In addition, the CCF urged farmers to plant more trees in the farmlands and that way boosts the drive towards achieving 10 per cent tree cover by 2022.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The Principal Secretaries present observed the importance of Government Agencies partnering with the Environment and Forestry Ministry through Kenya Forest Service to grow more trees and protect forests which play a vital role in the country's renewable energy sources and thus ensure the sustainability of energy. Meanwhile, the Kenya Forest Service Board Vice Chairman Peter Wandera led a tree planting exercise at Mumbaka, Port Victoria Forest Station in Busia County where a total of 6,015 tree seedlings were planted at the site.
SEE ALSO: Over 300 county askaris unleashed to enforce social distancingSpeaking after the exercise, Mr. Wandera assured of continuous tree planting activities in the region during this long rains season. He urged the forest adjacent Communities to continue supporting KFS and the Ministry of Environment and Forestry's efforts in the endeavour to raise the country's tree cover to 10 per cent by the year 2022. He also reiterated the importance of following the Ministry of Health guidelines on #Covid_19 during the tree planting sessions.
