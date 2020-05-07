Sarova stops operating two lodges in Taita Hills

Sarova Hotels and Resort has ceased the management of two lodges within the Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary from July.In a notice, the hotel said it will no longer operate Sarova Taita Hills Game Lodge and Sarova Salt Lick Game Lodge, entities that it has managed for the past 13 years. “We announce that effective July 1 we will cease management of Sarova Taita Hills Game Lodge and Sarova Salt Lick Game Lodge,” reads a statement by Managing Director Jimi Kariuki. “We would like to assure you that all contractual obligations and commitments made by Sarova Hotels about these two lodges up to June 30 will be fully honoured, and we will ensure a seamless transition between ourselves and the owner of the two lodges.”

