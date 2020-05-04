Regulator issues notice to license 11 tea dealers
SEE ALSO: Muranga County MCAs recommend redrafting of avocado billNo objection If there is no objection, the regulator will by May 25 grant licences to the players in the tea value chain who have met requirements. Others eyeing processing licences are Kenyakea, Maturiwa, Sombogo and Chemalal tea firms.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Speaking in Murang’a, Mureithi said all qualified players in the tea sector must be licensed. He said AFA was encouraging establishment of more tea processing factories to create more employment.
SEE ALSO: Farm produce trucks to get clearance from food agencyMeanwhile, farmers affiliated to Rukuriri Tea Factory in Embu County are disappointed after they were paid a mini-bonus of Sh5 per kilo of green leaf delivered between July and December, last year. Their factory board had announced it would pay them Sh10.5 per kilo, contrary to Kenya Tea Development Agency’s recommendation which capped a kilo at Sh5. Factory directors in the larger part of Mt Kenya region have defended the Sh5 mini-bonus, saying the figure was agreed on in board meetings.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.