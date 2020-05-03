Seed company appoints acting managing director

Kenya Seed Company has appointed Fred Oloibe as acting managing director.Mr Oloibe, who has been the manager for Strategy, Planning and Business Development at the company will now hold the higher office until a substantive head is appointed, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya. This comes after the previous chief executive, Azariah Soi, proceeded on terminal leave pending his retirement.Reacting to the appointment, Oloibe, who has been in the company for about eight years after leaving the cement industry, thanked the Cabinet secretary and vowed to maintain an open-door policy where all can consult him. “We are now in our second year of the company’s current strategic plan and we work as a team to ensure the company achieves its mandate of research, production, distribution and sale of top quality seed to the Kenyan farmer and beyond, thus playing a key role in the government’s agenda on food security and social-economic development,” he said.

Oloibe holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Nairobi and a masters degree in business administration from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. He praised his predecessor, saying Soi mentored all managers in the company since 2016.

