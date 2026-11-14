Intrigues over de-registration of a company owning Sh1b land along Mombasa Road

For the last 16 years, Kingsway Industrial Park Ltd has been from one court to another, but with what can be said to be ghosts.
Although records, from the registrar of lands indicate that the company is the legitimate owner of more than 20 acres prime property along Mombasa Road, courts have become its last shield over maneuvres to take over the land.
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