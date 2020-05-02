Glass manufacturers back 25pc duty on imports
Mohamed Rashid, the managing director of Milly Glass in Mombasa, told Weekend Business that the tax would help local manufacturers grow. He said the competitive edge that glass from Egypt had was due to subsidies that companies got from the government, including transport rebates. "This (new tax) has levelled the playing ground and gives us a chance of getting back into business because we have been running at just about 40 per cent of our capacity," said Mr Rashid. Milly Glass upgraded its manufacturing plant at a cost of Sh600 million last year and the machines have been operating below capacity. Rashid said the argument by those against the excise duty that local manufacturers lacked capacity was not true. "There is no truth in people saying we have no technology. The two glass manufacturers in Kenya are operating below capacity because of the imports. Our technology is at par with that in use everywhere else in Africa," he said.
