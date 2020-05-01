PS urges water vendors to register services mid-May

Joseph Irungu, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Water and Sanitation inspects a borehole in Kayole, Nairobi.

Water vendors have up to May 15 to register their services, principal secretary ministry of water and sanitation and irrigation has said.The order is directed to the water bowsers, exhausters, handcarts and boreholes engaged in commercial services.The Principal Secretary Ministry of Water and Sanitation and Irrigation Joseph Wairagu Irungu said the Government through Athi Water Works Development Agency has put in place emergency measures to encourage hand washing and ensure 24-hour water supply for Sh300 million. The interventions are part of the efforts to reduce the spread of COVID -19 in high population areas and informal settlements including; Kibera, Mukuru, Mathare, Dandora, Kawangware, Kahawa, Kayole. The PS inspected the ongoing water interventions in the informal settlements on Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Five placed under mandatory quarantine in Migori county

The PS inspected progress at Matopeni settlements borehole water supply project at Kayole Police Station, and the Kayole Matopeni settlements borehole water supply project at Matopeni police post. He also inspected Mukuru Sinai community water supply at Viwandani Chiefs camp, Mukuru Lungalunga water project and St. Elizabeth borehole among others. Speaking during the inspection, the PS said the progress was good and residents in the informal settlements will soon have access to water with the project expected to deliver an additional 8 million litres of water.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

He reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to ensure provision of quality water as well as ensure coordination and regulation of water supply and exhauster services amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.