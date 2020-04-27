US should avoid phased approach in trade talks with Kenya, says chamber
SEE ALSO: Men’s team ready for Africa Olympic qualifiers in GambiaTwo-way goods trade between the United States and Kenya totaled $1.1 billion in 2019, up 4.9% from 2018. To be effective, negotiators should work out a comprehensive deal that addresses “all issues under negotiation ... rather than seeking agreement on a subset of issues or pursuing a phased approach,” the Chamber said. The U.S. government has recently concluded partial or phased trade agreements with Japan and China, frustrating some U.S. companies that had been pressing for broader agreements on issues such as intellectual property (IP) rights and improved access for their products.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The Chamber said the trade talks should focus on achieving a high-standard bilateral agreement that sets a precedent for future U.S. trade deals with other sub-Saharan African nations. It should eliminate all tariffs and address non-tariff barriers for industrial and farm goods, including U.S. tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from Kenya, while expanding market access for remanufactured goods exports.
SEE ALSO: Coronavirus takes toll on cost of inputs for companiesIt also called for commitments to ensure U.S. access to Kenya’`s services market, and address IP rights and enforcement as they relate to patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets. In addition, the deal should eliminate forced technology transfers, include an investor-state dispute settlement mechanism, and formalize a joint commitment to follow good regulatory practices. To facilitate digital trade, it should spell out a mutual right to transfer and store data across borders for all sectors, prohibit data localization requirements, and ban customs duties and taxes on electronic transmissions.
