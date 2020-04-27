Port suspends some services to fight virus
The numbers involved are high both at the bagging plant equipment and those loading onto the trucks from the conveyer belt," said Salim. Bagging is one of the services offered at the conventional cargo operations department where most of the confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported. The number of confirmed cases at the port has continued to swell following last week's launch of the mandatory mass testing of its 7,000 workforce. Early this week, Salim said over 600 employees had been tested out of which 13 cases turned positive and were under treatment. By Friday infections had risen to 29 with three infections reported on Thursday and two on Friday. Two port employees have so far died from the virus.
Regrettably two of them succumbed to the disease. On a positive note three have fully recovered and been discharged from the hospitals," the KPA boss said. KPA has reviewed its measures to contain spread of the pandemic by enabling the online cargo documentation process to facilitate port users to clear cargo electronically.
