Uhuru's voluntary pay cut to play out

President Uhuru Kenyatta () will take home Sh288,000 down from Sh1.44 million at the end of this month. The difference will go towards cushioning vulnerable Kenyans from biting effects of the coronavirus epidemic. And all accounting officers have been directed to effect voluntary salary cuts in public service starting this month until June. The pay cut is, however, not mandatory and those willing to participate must give written consent.

A circular by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, in furtherance to the president’s announcement on measures to cushion Kenyans against the effects of Covid-19, has laid down guidelines on how to implement the directive. He provided a payroll code 959 for the Emergency Response Fund to be utilised for the deductions through the Central Bank of Kenya account. Deputy President William Ruto will also contribute 80 per cent of his pay to the Covid-19 Response Fund from this month.

This means the DP, who currently takes home Sh1.22 million pay, will remain with Sh245,000. Cabinet Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries will forgo 30 per cent as Principal Secretaries waive 20 per cent of their pay in the period.

CSs who earn Sh924,000 per month will now take home Sh646,000 as PSs who ordinarily earn Sh765,000 will do with Sh612,000 from this month till June. Other senior government officials have also been encouraged to take a pay cut. Dr Kinyua, however, stated that the other arms of government (Parliament and Judiciary), constitutional commissions, independent offices and agencies may also apply the provisions of the circular in effecting the voluntary salary cuts. “The voluntary cuts is subject to review based on the advice of the Ministry of Health on the status of Covid-19 pandemic in our nation," reads the circular to PSs/accounting officers and chief executive officers of State departments and agencies. In the circular dated April 16, Kinyua clarifies: "Each public officer participating in the voluntary salary cuts shall signify their consent to their respective authorised officers.”

Kinyua instructed all accounting officers to file returns with his office on or before the 10th day of the succeeding month on amounts realised from the ministries, State departments and agencies

