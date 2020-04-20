Bidco joins Covid-19 fight with Sh25m donation
SEE ALSO: Bidco cautions public over fake mass recruitmentAmong the beneficiaries of Bidco’s initiatives are 6,000 street families in Nairobi who have so far received food donations and hygiene products worth a total of Sh5 million. The firm has also donated Sh1.5 million worth of foodstuffs to various households in Kibra slums and another Sh2 million to various children’s homes around the country. Companies that have contributed towards the fund include Co-operative Bank that last week gave a Sh100 million cash donation. Unilever East Africa also recently unveiled a Sh11.5 billion funding, in partnership with the UK Department for International Development, to counter coronavirus.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Others that have contributed to the fight against Covid-19 are UAP Old Mutual Faulu Foundation that contributed Sh5 million. United Bank for Africa-Kenya has donated Sh15 million, through the UBA Foundation, to the Covid-19 fund. Chairman James Olubayi said the donation is part of the $14 million (Sh1.4 billion) donated by UBA Group to African governments to help in the fight against the pandemic. Pwani Oil is producing 60,000 bottles of free hand sanitisers. The firm has partnered with the Kenya Ferry Services to provide soap on ferries and also distributed hand-washing equipment to be used at police stations, health facilities and other public spaces across the country.
