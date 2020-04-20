Bidco joins Covid-19 fight with Sh25m donation

Bidco Africa is the latest corporate entity to provide a much-needed boost to the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund with a Sh25 million donation. The Thika-based manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods has also replaced its corporate colours with those of the national flag in solidarity with Kenyans going through different challenges in the wake of the deadly virus. “We affirm our continued commitment to stand by all Kenyans and the world at large to provide unwavering support and together through giving hope of a better tomorrow that we will come out of the coronavirus pandemic a stronger people and a steadfast Kenya,” said Chairman Vimal Shah. The firm has spent up to Sh35 million in the fight against the spread of the pandemic.

Among the beneficiaries of Bidco’s initiatives are 6,000 street families in Nairobi who have so far received food donations and hygiene products worth a total of Sh5 million. The firm has also donated Sh1.5 million worth of foodstuffs to various households in Kibra slums and another Sh2 million to various children’s homes around the country. Companies that have contributed towards the fund include Co-operative Bank that last week gave a Sh100 million cash donation. Unilever East Africa also recently unveiled a Sh11.5 billion funding, in partnership with the UK Department for International Development, to counter coronavirus.

Others that have contributed to the fight against Covid-19 are UAP Old Mutual Faulu Foundation that contributed Sh5 million. United Bank for Africa-Kenya has donated Sh15 million, through the UBA Foundation, to the Covid-19 fund. Chairman James Olubayi said the donation is part of the $14 million (Sh1.4 billion) donated by UBA Group to African governments to help in the fight against the pandemic. Pwani Oil is producing 60,000 bottles of free hand sanitisers. The firm has partnered with the Kenya Ferry Services to provide soap on ferries and also distributed hand-washing equipment to be used at police stations, health facilities and other public spaces across the country.

