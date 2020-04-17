State won't control mask prices
SEE ALSO: Kenya says it is on top of things as locusts spread to 15 countiesHis comments came amidst overwhelming concerns by Kenyans on the quality and prices of masks in the markets. “If you look at the principle of supply verses demand, that in itself will bring the cost of the masks down. We have mapped out the vulnerable members of the community who will soon receive free masks,” said Oguna. Last week, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe approved Kitui County Textile Centre to produce the masks. Eldoret based Rivatex has also begun mass production in the run to tackle the corona pandemic.
