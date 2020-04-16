Court throws out case against regulator
Peter Kahi, the Nakumatt court-appointed administrator, had told the court that it was necessary to enjoin IRA "to these proceedings to resolve the common questions of law and fact". The case is part of a suit filed last year by Kenindia against Mr Kahi for an injunction to restrain him from commencing liquidation proceedings against them. Kenindia also wanted the court to declare that it did not owe Nakumatt Sh181.3 million.
The Nakumatt administrator had in his defence alleged that Kenindia had failed to settle claims where discharge vouchers had been executed and returned to them for settlement. Creditors voted for liquidation of Nakumatt, which collapsed with an estimated debt of Sh38 billion, in January. The process is still stuck in court. Former employees are also claiming Sh374 million in salary arrears.
