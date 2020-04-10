Survey reveals the worst hit sector
In Nairobi, specifically, most of the restaurants including the informal ones have closed and the few remaining which happen to be the high-end eateries only serve takeaway meals. Besides the directive to ensure social distancing, the uncertainty associated with the pandemic means consumers are unlikely to spend on non-critical services such as grooming which would mean less income for workers in the beauty sector. Consumer Insight also found out that two out of three of the respondents had either cut back on spending on services or suspended the spending altogether. Heath Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has already cautioned hairdressers about the risk their work involves in helping the virus spread. Reduced movement has also meant that incomes for boda boda operators, who are often self-employed, are hurting. Employers in various sectors have taken measures that have involved slashing their workers' pay in an attempt to survive the tumult associated with the pandemic. Kenya Airways and several media houses, for instance, have announced pay cuts of up to 75 per cent for their workers. The research was conducted in the last four days of March, before directives banning movements.
