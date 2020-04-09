Kenya's speciality coffee growers hit as lockdowns close global coffee shops
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.One prominent European speciality trader who declined to be named said the coronavirus had driven down speciality coffee demand in the United States and Europe by 40%. SUPERMARKET QUALITY Another Kenyan exporter, who was not authorized to speak to the media, said his speciality coffee shipments to Asia – especially small-batch consignments made by air – had been cancelled. Top importers have stockpiled supermarket quality beans, but not speciality offerings, dealers say. For the Kenyan economy it’s a particular blow. Kenya is only the world’s 21st-largest coffee producer, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), but around half its sales are speciality-grade coffee, according to the Speciality Coffee Association. That makes it especially vulnerable to the speciality bean crash. About 800,000 Kenyans grow coffee, according to the International Coffee Organization, and the sector is one of Kenya’s top five foreign exchange earners. There’s little domestic demand, so more than 95% of production is exported, USDA data shows. Now coffee, along with Kenya’s other top earners - tourism, and exports of flowers and fresh produce - is getting hammered. Coffee was already struggling: production costs are too high for producers to compete with mechanized mega-growers like Brazil. And climate change is pushing up temperatures and making rainfall patterns more erratic, reducing productivity and forcing many farmers out of business. Low global coffee prices had added to the sector’s woes - arabica futures touched 13-year lows in 2019 - but prices had begun to rebound. “We were just starting to smile with coffee prices going up,” said Kanampiu. “And then here comes corona.”
